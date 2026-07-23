



India has reiterated its commitment to a transparent, rules-based and development-oriented multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core during the 8th Trade Policy Review.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal delivered India’s opening statement, highlighting the country’s economic progress during the review period.

Agrawal emphasised that India’s economic journey has been defined by resilience, reforms and renewed ambition despite a challenging global environment. He noted that India has remained the world’s fastest-growing major economy during this period while achieving record exports.

He pointed out that India has accelerated its digital transformation, strengthened innovation, improved the ease of doing business and expanded opportunities for trade and investment. These achievements, he said, underline theIndia has reiterated its commitment to a transparent, rules-based and development-oriented multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core during the 8th Trade Policy Review. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal emphasised this position while delivering India’s opening statement.

Agrawal highlighted that India’s economic journey during the review period has been defined by resilience, reforms and renewed ambition despite a challenging global environment. He noted that India has remained the world’s fastest-growing major economy while achieving record exports.



He pointed out that India has accelerated its digital transformation, strengthened innovation, improved the ease of doing business and expanded opportunities for trade and investment. These achievements were presented as evidence of India’s progress in adapting to global shifts.





In a social media post, Agrawal described the day as important for India at the WTO, reflecting on the country’s economic journey and its determination to pursue reform and ambition. He underlined that the Trade Policy Review provides WTO members with an opportunity to understand the broader developmental context behind India’s policy decisions.





He reaffirmed India’s commitment to a transparent, rules-based and development-oriented multilateral trading system, stressing that the WTO continues to remain central to this framework. He explained that the review serves as a platform for members to engage in constructive dialogue on India’s trade policies.





Agrawal added that the Trade Policy Review allows members to understand India’s policy choices in the context of its development priorities. He reiterated that India looks forward to constructive engagement with WTO members during the next few days of the review.





India’s stance reflects its broader strategy of combining economic resilience with reform and ambition, while maintaining its position as a leading advocate of multilateralism in global trade. This approach underscores New Delhi’s determination to balance domestic development priorities with international commitments.





ANI







