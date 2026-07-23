



India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated NewIndia’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed New Delhi’s uncompromising stance against terrorism during the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Manila.





He declared that there must be zero tolerance for terrorism and warned that acts of terror will have consequences. His remarks underscored India’s determination to choke financial resources that sustain terrorist organisations and highlighted ongoing initiatives under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus framework, where India co‑chairs the Experts’ Working Group with Malaysia to prepare a compendium of best practices.





Jaishankar emphasised that the ARF remains a vital platform for addressing political and security challenges in the Indo‑Pacific, particularly in the current complex global environment. He welcomed the Manila Plan of Action, noting that its five pillars align closely with India’s own Indo‑Pacific approach.





He stressed that India’s contributions to disaster management and humanitarian assistance are extensive, involving the sharing of best practices, developing common Standard Operating Procedures, and conducting real‑time and table‑top exercises.





He pointed to India’s initiatives such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, alongside deployments of field hospitals, search and rescue teams, and relief materials. India has also undertaken rehabilitation efforts following disasters across multiple regions, including cyclones in Sri Lanka, the Philippines and Jamaica, as well as earthquakes in Myanmar, Venezuela and Afghanistan. These efforts, he said, demonstrate India’s commitment to collaborative disaster response.





On maritime security, Jaishankar highlighted India’s role through the Information Fusion Centre, the Indo‑Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness initiative, and the deployment of Indian forces from the North Arabian Sea to the Western Pacific.





These measures contribute to countering piracy, trafficking and narcotics trade, while securing maritime commerce. He stressed that attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable, and that international waterways must remain safe and uninterrupted.





He also underlined the importance of vigilance against actors undermining non‑proliferation and disarmament efforts. On the South China Sea, he reiterated India’s support for a substantive, effective and legally binding Code of Conduct that complies fully with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 and safeguards the legitimate rights of all users.





Turning to emerging challenges, Jaishankar advocated a responsible and human‑centric approach to artificial intelligence. He called for deeper cooperation on cybercrime, stressing that technological advances must be harnessed responsibly to avoid risks to peace and security. His remarks reflected India’s broader vision of balancing innovation with accountability in the digital domain.





Jaishankar’s visit to Manila included participation in several high‑level meetings, such as the ASEAN‑India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. In the Quad discussions, India, the United States, Japan and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo‑Pacific and reiterated support for ASEAN centrality.





India’s message at the ARF was clear: terrorism will not be tolerated, maritime commerce must remain secure, disaster resilience requires collective effort, and emerging technologies must be governed responsibly. The stance reflects New Delhi’s ambition to play a proactive role in shaping regional and global security frameworks.





ANI







