



The Ministry of External Affairs has firmly rejected Pakistan’s criticism of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks during the Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations.





Islamabad had condemned Singh’s statement that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was illegally occupied, but India dismissed the response as “baseless and hollow.”





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made it clear during a media briefing that India rejects Pakistan’s statement in its entirety. He emphasised that the comments issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried no weight and were completely unfounded.





Pakistan had earlier condemned Singh’s remarks “in the strongest possible terms,” accusing India of distorting facts about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. However, Singh reiterated India’s diplomatic position that dialogue with Islamabad would only concern the liberation of territories under Pakistan’s illegal occupation.





Singh declared that India’s intention was clear: there would be no talks with Pakistan unless the agenda included Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He described PoK as an integral part of India that remains under illegal occupation by Pakistan.





The Defence Minister also drew sharp contrasts between India’s developmental trajectory and Pakistan’s alleged state-sponsored terrorism. He asserted that India has moved far ahead while Pakistan continues to pursue nefarious designs. He said India is building a technology-driven ecosystem, while Pakistan is engaged in promoting infiltration and terror.





Singh highlighted that India is pursuing innovation while Pakistan is seeking new ways of infiltration. He noted that India is designing ships, while Pakistan is designing terrorism. India is creating a start-up ecosystem, while Pakistan is creating a terror ecosystem. India is manufacturing semiconductors, while Pakistan is producing suicide bombers.





He further contrasted India’s achievements in science and technology with Pakistan’s alleged proxy missions. India is known for its space missions, while Pakistan is running proxy missions.





India is sending satellites into space, while Pakistan is sending terrorists across the border. India is providing software to the world, while Pakistan is supplying terror.





India’s rejection of Pakistan’s criticism underscores New Delhi’s consistent position that terrorism has become a part of Pakistan’s state policy. Singh’s remarks, delivered at Drass, were intended to highlight the divergent paths of the two nations—India advancing through innovation and technology, while Pakistan remains entangled in extremism and infiltration.





ANI







