



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined that Australia can play a pivotal role in helping India achieve its ambitious target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030.





Speaking at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne, attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Modi emphasised the opportunities for collaboration in clean energy, nuclear power and infrastructure.





He highlighted India’s clean energy ambitions, noting that many companies associated with renewable technologies were present at the forum. Modi explained that India is building a manufacturing ecosystem for hydro projects, green hydrogen, solar modules and wind turbines.





He reiterated India’s target of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2070. He stressed that Australia’s technology, capital and resources could accelerate this transition.





The Prime Minister also underlined the scope for cooperation in civil nuclear energy. He stated that India has set a target of 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity by 2047, and Australia’s vast uranium reserves align directly with India’s nuclear journey. This was a clear signal that India views Australia as a strategic partner in its long-term energy security.





Modi invited Australian investors to participate in India’s infrastructure growth, pointing out immense possibilities in ports, airports, roads, railways and urban infrastructure. He emphasised that India’s rapid urbanisation and industrial expansion provide significant opportunities for long-term Australian investment.





Indian High Commissioner to Australia Nagesh Singh said that several outcomes are expected from Modi’s meetings with Albanese. He noted that the visit would boost business ties and partnerships in areas such as critical minerals and supply chains.





Singh explained that Australia is rich in critical minerals and rare earths, while India has a huge demand for them given its energy transition ambitions. He added that discussions are happening at both business-to-business and government-to-government levels, with a focus not just on buyer-seller relationships but also on value addition and processing.





Modi met Albanese in Melbourne during the second leg of his three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. His arrival in Australia was marked by a grand welcome from the Indian community, with cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries. This reflected the strong people-to-people ties that underpin the bilateral relationship.





The meeting between Modi and Albanese is expected to cover wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.





PM Modi had earlier stated in his departure statement that the visit would also provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science.





PM Modi arrived in Australia after concluding his visit to Indonesia, where he signed a raft of agreements on agriculture and defence, including for the BrahMos cruise missile system. After completing his engagements in Australia, he will travel to New Zealand, the final leg of his three-nation tour.





This visit underscores India’s strategic focus on energy transition, critical minerals, infrastructure development and defence cooperation, with Australia positioned as a key partner in these areas. It also highlights the broader vision of building resilient supply chains and advancing technological collaboration between the two democracies.





ANI







