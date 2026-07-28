



India is racing to deliver its first complete TEJAS MK-1A squadron by March 2027, a deadline that has become a test of industrial capacity, combat integration, and credible air-power regeneration.





The Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited are targeting 18–20 aircraft, including trainers, before the fiscal year closes, after engine shortages pushed the original delivery objective beyond February 2024.





The Air Force currently operates around 29 fighter squadrons against an authorised strength of 42–42.5, leaving a significant deficit worsened by MiG-21 retirements and delays in TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA timelines.





HAL’s Chairman has expressed confidence that accelerating GE F404-IN20 engine deliveries will remove the principal bottleneck, though the March 2027 target remains conditional upon sustained arrivals, systems integration, combat-software validation, and certification.





About 30 TEJAS MK-1A airframes have been assembled, with 20 completing preliminary flights, showing that propulsion availability rather than manufacturing is the constraint. Some early aircraft flew with older Category-B engines for interim trials, but these cannot deliver combat-ready squadrons.





By late July 2026, seven F404-IN20 engines had been received, with another 20–22 expected by December, potentially lifting deliveries to 27–29 units—enough for squadron-level concentration.





The TEJAS MK-1A is designed not merely as a replacement but as a combat leap, equipped with the EL/M-2052 AESA radar, electronic warfare suite, beyond-visual-range weapons, and software-defined communications.





Yet production numbers alone cannot establish capability; radar cueing, EW automation, electromagnetic compatibility, weapons software, certification, trained personnel, spares, and infrastructure must converge before fighters become a front-line force.





Initial handovers were projected for August or September 2026, creating a compressed seven-month pathway toward squadron completion. Success would strengthen India’s western air posture and validate HAL’s three-line manufacturing system, while delays would prolong dependence on a shrinking fleet.





The GE F404-IN20 engine, producing 85 kilonewtons with afterburner, remains the decisive factor. A late-2025 contract for 113 engines worth nearly $1 billion supports the second TEJAS MK-1A order from 2027, making delivery performance central to sustaining production.





HAL’s three production lines in Bangalore and Nashik aim to reach 24 aircraft annually, progressing to 30 by 2027–28. The Nashik facility, inaugurated in 2024, outsources about 40 percent of work share to private suppliers such as Larsen and Toubro, broadening the aerospace supply chain.





This distributed model can generate combat mass only if engines, wings, fuselages, avionics, EW components, certification evidence, and skilled labour arrive in compatible sequence.





The TEJAS MK-1A combines a tailless compound-delta wing, relaxed static stability, quadruplex fly-by-wire controls, and composites, creating an agile 4.5-generation fighter. Measuring 13.2 metres long with an 8.2-metre wingspan, it supports nine hard-points with payloads between 4,500 and 5,300 kilograms. Its maximum speed is Mach 1.8, with a combat range of 739 kilometres, ferry range of 3,000 kilometres, and ceiling of 16,000 metres.





Radar capability depends on integration, with the EL/M-2052 expected initially and the indigenous Uttam AESA deferred. The Unified Electronic Warfare Suite, or Swayam Raksha Kavach, incorporates radar warning, jamming, and countermeasures.





Weapons include Astra BVR missiles, ASRAAM short-range missiles, PGMs, dual-rack pylons, and a GSh-23 cannon. About 45 percent composite content reduces mass and radar signature, while over 40 improvements enhance maintainability and sortie availability.





Certification and combat-software validation remain critical. Electromagnetic compatibility is a demanding challenge, as multiple systems must function concurrently without interference.





The Air Force has considered limited exemptions for early acceptance, but these would create phased capability baselines requiring disciplined retrofits. The program therefore faces two clocks: the March 2027 delivery target and the timetable for achieving consistent mission-system performance.





The first squadrons are planned for Rajasthan bases, with Nal Air Force Station near Bikaner expected to receive the initial unit, followed by Phalodi. This basing strengthens western posture but places logistics at the centre of deterrence.





Forward deployment reduces response time but demands hardened shelters, spares, and rapid turnaround under potential attack. Trainers within the 18–20 aircraft package are operational enablers, supporting conversion and training.





India’s squadron deficit makes TEJAS MK-1A induction urgent. The TEJAS MK-2 prototype rollout is targeted for March 2027, coinciding with the TEJAS MK-1A squadron deadline, but MK-2 cannot immediately restore force structure.





Against Pakistan’s JF-17 Block-III, the TEJAS MK-1A offers AESA radar, EW, composites, and Indian weapons integration, though comparative combat value depends on fleet size, training, and sustainment. India has ordered 83 TEJAS MK-1As under a 2021 contract worth $5 billion, followed by 97 more under a 2025 agreement worth $6.47 billion, creating a total of about 180 aircraft.





HAL’s backlog of $25.9 billion provides multi-year production visibility, but strategic autonomy depends on predictable deliveries.





Meeting the March 2027 objective would not erase India’s squadron shortage or integration risks, but it would prove that indigenous structures, private suppliers, imported engines, modern avionics, weapons, and forward-base logistics can be assembled into repeatable combat power.





Agencies







