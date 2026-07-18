



India has confirmed it will raise concerns with Washington over the new US visa rules that restrict the stay of foreign students, exchange visitors, and journalists.





The changes, which replace the long-standing “duration of status” system with fixed admission periods, are expected to affect thousands of Indian students and professionals.





India has announced that it is actively engaging with American authorities to mitigate complications arising from revised US visa policies. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the government is monitoring the situation closely and will take up issues of genuine travellers and students with the US side to minimise difficulties.





The regulatory changes introduced by the US Department of Homeland Security dismantle the previous system that allowed foreign students, exchange visitors, and journalists to remain in the country indefinitely without continuous federal oversight. Under the new framework, non-immigrant visa holders in the F, J, and I categories will be admitted for a fixed period, capped at four years.





F category visas are designated for students, J category visas for exchange visitors, and I category visas for working media professionals. The DHS has clarified that the new rules are intended to strengthen immigration enforcement, prevent visa misuse, and enhance national security through regular vetting.





One of the most significant changes is the reduction of the grace period for F visa holders. Previously, students had 60 days after graduation to leave the country, transfer to another institution, or change their legal status. This window has now been shortened to just 30 days, creating additional pressure on students to act quickly after completing their program.





Until now, most students entered the US under the “Duration of Status” system, which allowed them to stay as long as they maintained their student status. Universities could issue updated forms to extend enrolment without requiring federal approval. Under the new rules, however, students must apply directly to US Citizenship and Immigration Services for extensions, undergo biometric verification, and pay additional fees.





Indian students are among the largest international student groups in the US, with over 330,000 enrolled in the 2024–25 academic year. The new rules will therefore have a disproportionate impact on this community, affecting their ability to pursue extended research, change majors, or transition smoothly into employment.





The DHS has argued that the reforms are necessary to prevent abuse of the system, citing cases where foreign nationals perpetually enrolled in courses to avoid leaving the US. Officials have stated that the new limits will ensure students remain focused on completing their studies and returning home.





For Indian families, the consequences of overstaying under the new system are severe. Even a single day beyond the fixed admission period without a valid extension will count as unlawful presence. Staying more than 180 days past expiration triggers a three-year re-entry bar, while overstaying by more than a year results in a ten-year ban.





India’s diplomatic engagement with the US is aimed at ensuring that genuine students and professionals are not unfairly penalised by these changes. The government has reiterated its commitment to raising concerns whenever difficulties are brought to its attention.





The new visa rules are scheduled to take effect later this year, following congressional review. They represent one of the most significant shifts in US immigration policy in decades, and their impact on Indian students will be closely watched.





ANI







