



The induction and delivery of the first AEW&C MK-2 system is planned for 2032–33. This follows a landmark agreement between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Adani Defence & Aerospace.





The collaboration marks a decisive step in India’s pursuit of advanced indigenous airborne surveillance capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The program involves six modified Airbus A321 aircraft. These platforms will be converted into sophisticated airborne surveillance systems, equipped with mission-critical technologies for long-range detection and monitoring. Their role will encompass long-range surveillance, early threat detection and real-time command and control, making them indispensable assets for modern air warfare.





The agreement also includes integrated logistics support, with maintenance, repair and overhaul guaranteed for thirty years. This long-term commitment ensures operational readiness and sustainability, providing the Indian Air Force with reliable systems throughout their lifecycle.





The significance of this program lies in its scale and complexity. It is the first large-scale airborne mission platform to be managed by a private Indian company. Adani Defence & Aerospace’s involvement highlights the growing role of private industry in India’s defence modernisation, combining advanced manufacturing and systems integration with DRDO’s research expertise.





AEW&C aircraft are often described as the “eyes in the skies”. They provide early warning of hostile activity, coordinate force deployments and enhance network-centric operations. By integrating these systems into the Indian Air Force’s command structure, the AEW&C MK-2 will greatly expand situational awareness and operational responsiveness.





Globally, only a handful of countries—the United States, France, Israel, China and Sweden—have successfully developed indigenous AEW&C capabilities. India’s entry into this select group with AEW&C MK-2 will reinforce its status as a major defence technology power and strengthen its strategic autonomy.





The platforms will be integrated with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command & Control System. This nationwide network links surveillance, air defence and operational assets in real time. The integration will enable faster decision-making, seamless battlespace coordination and enhanced national air defence.





The program represents a milestone in India’s defence industrial base. It combines public-sector research with private-sector innovation to deliver one of the most advanced indigenous airborne surveillance platforms tailored to India’s strategic requirements. The induction of AEW&C MK-2 will mark a new era in India’s air defence capabilities.





Agencies







