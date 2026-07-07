



India has announced the supply of 100 tons of high-quality "DWR 162" wheat seeds to Indonesia.





The announcement was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jakarta. Both nations committed to building resilient food security systems and elevated their bilateral ties to a “Golden Chapter” of comprehensive strategic cooperation.





Addressing a joint press statement with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Modi declared that the Indian government would provide specially developed wheat to Indonesia to bolster its food security.





He emphasised that the two sides had also shared solutions regarding mid-day meal schemes and public distribution systems, noting that cooperation in these areas was being taken to the next level.





Prime Minister Modi explained that wheat seeds developed in India would be supplied to Indonesia to help strengthen its food security. He added that best practices in sustainable farming and agrotechnology would be shared, highlighting that the 21st century is driven by technology and that youth have a strong interest in it.





Indonesia does not grow wheat due to its tropical climate and remains fully reliant on imports, making it one of the world’s largest wheat buyers.





India and Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors.





Indian Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty, underscored the strategic importance of agricultural cooperation. He stated that both nations are actively building a framework for long-term sustainability.





He reiterated that addressing regional food stability is a priority, with India extending support to Indonesia’s food security needs through the critical supply of 100 tonnes of high-quality "DWR 162" wheat seeds. He described this as part of a broader, sustained engagement aimed at developing resilient and sustainable agricultural systems.





Prime Minister Modi’s State visit to Indonesia also saw the announcement of 20 major outcomes. These included agreements on defence, space, healthcare, agriculture, technology and critical minerals, as both nations agreed to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The outcomes comprised a total of 14 Memoranda of Understanding and agreements, along with six major announcements spanning strategic, economic, technological and cultural cooperation.





This initiative reflects India’s growing role in supporting regional food security while simultaneously strengthening its strategic partnership with Indonesia.





It also highlights the synergy between India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Indonesia’s Emas 2045 developmental roadmap, both of which emphasise sustainability, resilience and technological advancement.





ANI







