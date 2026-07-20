



The Indian Air Force has issued a Request for Information under the Make in India initiative for man‑portable loitering munitions, specifying a minimum range of 40 kilometres, endurance beyond two hours, and the ability to carry high‑explosive or HEAT warheads. This marks a significant step in expanding precision strike capabilities through lightweight, portable systems.





The Indian Air Force has formally initiated the process of acquiring man‑portable loitering munitions, reflecting its intent to strengthen tactical strike capabilities at the squad and platoon level. These systems are designed to be carried and operated by small teams, offering flexibility in deployment across varied terrains.





The specifications outlined in the RFI are clear. The munition must have a minimum operational range of 40 kilometres, ensuring that targets well beyond the immediate battlefield can be engaged. This range provides tactical commanders with the ability to strike enemy positions, supply lines, or fortified structures without exposing personnel to direct fire.





Endurance is another critical parameter. The system must remain airborne for more than two hours, allowing operators to loiter over target areas, conduct surveillance, and wait for the most opportune moment to strike. This persistence is vital in modern combat, where targets may be mobile or concealed.





The payload requirement includes compatibility with both high‑explosive and high‑explosive anti‑tank warheads. This dual capability ensures that the munition can be employed against a wide spectrum of targets, from infantry concentrations and bunkers to armoured vehicles. Precision strike capability is thereby enhanced, reducing collateral damage and increasing battlefield effectiveness.





The procurement is being pursued under the Make in India initiative, underscoring the Air Force’s commitment to indigenisation. Domestic industry is expected to respond with innovative designs that meet the operational requirements while fostering self‑reliance in defence manufacturing. This aligns with the broader national objective of building a robust indigenous ecosystem for advanced weapon systems.





Globally, man‑portable loitering munitions have proven their worth in conflicts such as the Russia‑Ukraine war, where systems like the Switchblade and Warmate have been employed effectively. These platforms combine portability, precision, and affordability, making them ideal for asymmetric engagements and contested environments.





For India, the introduction of such systems will significantly enhance the tactical toolkit of its forces. They can be deployed in mountainous terrain, deserts, or urban environments, providing a decisive edge in scenarios where conventional artillery or air support may be limited.





Their ability to operate in GPS‑denied environments and withstand electronic warfare measures will be crucial in ensuring mission success against technologically advanced adversaries.





The RFI also signals the Air Force’s intent to integrate loitering munitions into a broader operational framework. By complementing larger air‑launched drones and long‑range loitering systems, man‑portable variants will provide layered strike options, enabling commanders to tailor responses to specific battlefield conditions.





The emphasis on indigenous development means that critical components such as propulsion systems, guidance units, and warheads will be sourced domestically. This not only reduces dependence on imports but also ensures rapid scalability of production to meet future operational demands.





Agencies







