



Anantnag Police have successfully apprehended three Over Ground Workers who were providing logistical, financial, and informational support to terrorists after being flagged by the Facial Recognition System deployed for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in the Sarbal area.





The arrests were made after real-time alerts were generated, enabling police teams to intercept and verify the individuals before taking them into custody for further legal proceedings.





The deployment of advanced surveillance technologies such as the Facial Recognition System has significantly strengthened the security grid for the annual pilgrimage.





These systems are integrated with digital monitoring platforms to ensure that suspicious movements and identities are detected promptly, thereby preventing potential threats to the safety of devotees.





The use of such technology reflects the growing emphasis on modernising counter-terrorism measures in Jammu and Kashmir.





Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force continues to secure the pilgrimage route with Road Opening Party operations along the National Highway 44. These operations are critical in ensuring that the route remains safe and free from any hostile activity.





In addition to security measures, the CRPF has also established mobile medical camps and advanced healthcare support facilities along the route, providing immediate assistance to pilgrims in case of medical emergencies.





The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which commenced on 3 July, is scheduled to last for 57 days. The pilgrimage is being monitored using digital surveillance and RFID tracking systems to enhance crowd management and ensure the safety of thousands of devotees.





These measures are part of a comprehensive security and logistical framework designed to safeguard the sanctity of the Yatra while addressing the challenges posed by the terrain and potential threats.





The arrests of the Over Ground Workers highlight the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence-led policing and the integration of technology into security operations. It also underscores the determination of security agencies to neutralise support networks that sustain terrorism in the region.





The continued vigilance of the police and paramilitary forces remains central to maintaining peace and ensuring the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.





Agencies











