



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the Indian diaspora at the ‘Melbourne Meets Modi’ event in Australia, emphasised that India’s humanitarian assistance is guided purely by compassion and not by nationality, race or geography.





He declared that India does not differentiate on the basis of passports or the “colour of the passport” when extending aid to those in need across the world. This principle, he said, has strengthened global trust in India and reinforced its image as a responsible humanitarian partner.





The Prime Minister underlined that India’s growing capabilities are being harnessed for the benefit of humanity. He noted that as India’s strength increases, the entire world benefits, particularly during humanitarian crises. He highlighted India’s role as a first responder in emergencies, pointing out that the country has consistently supported nations affected by natural disasters and other calamities.





Citing recent examples, Modi referred to India’s swift response to the devastating twin earthquakes in Venezuela, which claimed at least 3,535 lives and injured over 16,700 people.





He explained that India launched ‘Operation Amistad’ as a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission, deploying relief material, rescue personnel and medical teams. He expressed satisfaction that many lives were saved due to the rapid deployment of Indian medical teams and experts.





The mission included a 41-member contingent of experienced rescue personnel and medical professionals who worked alongside Venezuelan authorities in search and rescue operations, emergency medical care and humanitarian relief efforts.





The team carried approximately six tons of medical stores and humanitarian supplies, along with a BHISHM Cube under India’s Aarogya Maitri Project.





The BHISHM Cube is an indigenous, modular medical facility that can be rapidly deployed to form a fully functional field hospital capable of treating up to 200 patients.





Modi also recalled India’s humanitarian assistance following the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, where New Delhi promptly dispatched relief and rescue teams.





He mentioned India’s disaster relief operations in neighbouring countries, including ‘Operation Brahma’ in Myanmar after a major earthquake and ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’ in Sri Lanka following a cyclone. These missions, he said, reflect India’s enduring commitment to stand with the global community during times of crisis.





The Prime Minister’s remarks were delivered before a crowd of around 30,000 people, making it one of the largest diaspora events ever held in Australia by any leader. His speech came after concluding a high-level summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne.





The summit marked a significant expansion of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with 18 major outcomes across defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation.





Modi’s address in Melbourne reinforced India’s image as a nation that places humanity above borders, demonstrating its willingness to act swiftly and decisively in times of global need. His words highlighted India’s evolving role as a trusted partner in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and international cooperation.





ANI







