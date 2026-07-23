



The Kaveri jet engine was not killed by technology alone but by a mix of policy decisions, lack of infrastructure, and institutional impatience. Vice Admiral Raman Puri reveals that the absence of domestic testing facilities, withdrawal of funding, and reliance on foreign suppliers ultimately derailed India’s indigenous jet engine ambitions.





This was highlighted in "The Sandeep Unnithan Show" episode titled "Who Killed The Kaveri Jet Engine", featuring Vice Admiral Raman Puri. In this discussion, the program explores the rise and fall of India’s indigenous jet engine project, the Kaveri, which was originally intended to power the TEJAS jet.





The conversation highlights whether the engine’s failure was purely technological or whether policy decisions, infrastructure gaps, and institutional choices played a decisive role.





Vice Admiral Puri provides insider insights into why India still depends on foreign propulsion systems and outlines the roadmap for building a sustainable indigenous fighter jet engine ecosystem.





The Kaveri jet engine was conceived in the 1980s to power India’s TEJAS. It symbolised India’s aerospace aspirations but soon became one of its most visible setbacks. Despite decades of research, the engine consistently fell short of thrust requirements and reliability benchmarks. Yet, according to Vice Admiral Raman Puri, the real failure lay not in engineering but in systemic gaps.





India lacked a high-altitude test facility and a dedicated flying testbed aircraft. Every trial had to be conducted in Russia, requiring months of logistics, customs clearance, and waiting for test slots. This slowed development drastically.





Even minor modifications meant shipping the engine back and forth, wasting years in the process. Promised offsets, such as Boeing’s commitment to help establish a test facility in India, never materialised, leaving the program dependent on foreign infrastructure.





By the mid-2000s, the Kaveri engine had shown promise in dry thrust performance, but its afterburner remained below target. GTRE scientists believed the issues could be resolved with continued refinement.





However, institutional impatience led to a shift in focus. A committee decided to adopt the GE F404 engine as the sole powerplant for TEJAS, effectively side-lining Kaveri. Funding was withdrawn, and India lost decades of potential progress in aero-engine technology.





Vice Admiral Puri emphasises that this was India’s biggest mistake. Instead of pursuing parallel development—continuing Kaveri while evaluating foreign options—the indigenous program was abandoned.





This left India dependent on imported propulsion systems, creating long-term vulnerabilities. Recent delays in F404 deliveries to HAL highlight the risks of relying on overseas suppliers for critical defence technology.





The episode underscores the importance of ecosystem support. Fighter jet engines are among the most complex technologies in aerospace, requiring advanced metallurgy, turbine blade expertise, and digital engine controls. Without domestic facilities and sustained funding, even promising projects falter. The Kaveri case illustrates how infrastructure gaps and policy choices can be as decisive as technical challenges.





Today, the revival of Kaveri 2.0 reflects lessons learned from this failure. The new program incorporates modern materials, FADEC systems, and international collaboration. It is being positioned not as a TEJAS replacement but as a long-term solution for future combat aircraft such as the AMCA and advanced drones. If successful, it could finally deliver the indigenous engine ecosystem India has long sought.





The story of the Kaveri engine is thus not just about missed thrust targets but about missed opportunities. It highlights how strategic impatience and lack of infrastructure can derail national ambitions, and why sustained investment in indigenous technology is essential for true defence self-reliance.





Agencies







