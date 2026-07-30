



The Department of Space has confirmed that India’s private space sector is maturing rapidly, with measurable outcomes six years after the reforms of June 2020 opened the industry to private participation.





In 2026 alone, investment worth $187 million was reported, while IN‑SPACe granted 108 authorisations to Non‑Government Entities for activities ranging from satellite operations to launch systems. This reflects a significant expansion of private involvement in India’s space program.





The Indian Space Policy 2023 has defined roles and responsibilities for all stakeholders, supported by a liberalised FDI policy and detailed norms for authorisation.





IN‑SPACe is also drafting safety and security guidelines to ensure strategic and national interests are protected. Seventeen start‑ups have already received authorisation to carry out space activities, signalling confidence in the regulatory framework.





The government has rolled out multiple initiatives to support private players. These include a ₹1,000 crore Venture Capital Fund, a ₹500 crore Technology Adoption Fund, discounted pricing for ISRO facilities, and the IN‑SPACe Seed Fund Scheme.





Access to ISRO infrastructure, mentorship, and technology transfer has been enabled, alongside skill development programs and the establishment of a technical centre for affordable testing and simulation.





The PSLV Orbital Experimental Module has provided a low‑cost platform for space worthiness validation, while promotional events such as industry meets and awareness workshops have created business opportunities.





Further measures include the launch of “Satellite Bus as a Service” to accelerate indigenous satellite development, and encouragement for state governments to establish space manufacturing clusters.





These clusters aim to strengthen the domestic supply chain, attract investment, and build an integrated industrial ecosystem. Together, these initiatives are designed to increase India’s share of the global space economy.





The outcomes are striking. Active space start‑ups have grown from just one in 2014 to over 400 today. Private investment has crossed $600 million, with cumulative funding rising from $100.5 million in 2021‑22 to $618.5 million by March 2026.





The investor base has broadened to include sovereign wealth funds, global asset managers, and strategic corporates.





Skyroot Aerospace became India’s first space‑tech unicorn, Digantara raised $50 million with international backing, and Pixxel secured investment from Alphabet. Dhruva Space, GalaxEye, and Agnikul Cosmos have also attracted significant funding, reflecting strong commercial traction.





Private missions have demonstrated capability both at home and abroad. Pixxel, Digantara, and XDLINX Spacelabs reached orbit together in 2025, while Pixxel completed the first phase of its Firefly constellation, now the highest‑resolution hyperspectral system in service.





Dhruva Space flew multiple missions, and firms such as Bellatrix, GalaxEye, HEX‑20, and OrbitAid have showcased orbital capabilities. Agnikul test‑fired its 3D‑printed semi‑cryogenic engine, and Skyroot tested a solid motor for its Vikram rocket. The POEM platform has revolutionised space qualification, carrying payloads from numerous start‑ups and academic institutions.





Commercial reach is expanding globally. Digantara has opened offices in the US and Europe, Pixxel supplies hyperspectral data internationally, and IN‑SPACe has working relationships with over 45 countries.





India’s first privately owned Earth‑observation constellation is being built by Allied Orbits, a consortium of Pixxel, Dhruva Space, SatSure, and PierSight, with a commitment of ₹1,200 crore to deploy 12 multimodal satellites over five years.





The government’s proactive measures in policy reform, infrastructure development, skill creation, capital access, technology transfer, demand generation, and international collaboration are reshaping India’s space sector.





The private industry is now a vital partner in national space ambitions, complementing ISRO’s heritage and infrastructure with agility, innovation, and capital. This synergy is positioning India as a rising force in the global space economy.





PIB







