India’s TEJAS MK-2 represents a decisive leap in indigenous fighter development, bridging the gap between light fighters and heavy multi-role jets, and positioning itself against advanced platforms like the F-35, Su-57 and J-20.





With a stronger engine, larger airframe, extended endurance and heavier payload, it is designed to replace ageing fleets while enhancing India’s combat reach.





India’s indigenous fighter aircraft program has advanced considerably since the first TEJAS entered service with the Indian Air Force.





The Light Combat Aircraft demonstrated India’s ability to design and build a modern fighter, but the next stage aims to deliver a platform with greater range, payload, survivability and combat capability. That aircraft is the TEJAS MK-2.





Unlike the original TEJAS, the MK-2 is not simply an upgraded version. It is a significantly redesigned medium-weight fighter intended to replace ageing aircraft such as the Jaguar and Mirage-2000, while complementing frontline fighters like the Su-30MKI and Rafale.





This redesign includes a larger fuselage, bigger wingspan, close-coupled canards for agility, and enhanced fuel capacity exceeding 3,400 kg, which directly supports longer endurance.





The MK-2 is powered by the GE F414-INS6 engine generating 98 kN of thrust, compared to the 84 kN output of the older GE F404 engine used in earlier variants.





This provides greater power and improved fuel efficiency, enabling sustained combat patrols of around 120 minutes, nearly double the endurance of the MK-1A. Such endurance reduces dependence on mid-air refuelling and allows fewer aircraft to maintain continuous patrol coverage.





Weapons capacity has also been significantly expanded. The MK-2 features 11 hard-points and can carry up to 6.5 tons of external payload, nearly double that of the MK-1. It can carry eight Beyond-Visual-Range missiles as standard, with the option to increase to 10 using dual-rack mounts.





The aircraft is designed to integrate India’s ASTRA BVR missile family along with compatible Russian and French systems, providing flexibility in mission planning.





Advanced avionics and sensors further enhance combat capability. The Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array radar (AESA) provides superior tracking and targeting, while a triple-layer auxiliary computer system ensures operational stability and redundancy.





Open-source data also indicates a reduction in radar visibility, with the frontal Radar Cross Section of the MK-2 being about 25% of the MK-1A, making it harder to detect by enemy radar.





In terms of operational role, the MK-2 is expected to fill the gap between light fighters and heavy jets. While the TEJAS MK-1A strengthens the light fighter category and the future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft will provide fifth-generation stealth capability, the MK-2 offers a balanced solution with greater payload, longer combat radius and advanced avionics, all within an indigenous framework.





The Indian Air Force faces the challenge of replacing several ageing fleets over the next two decades while maintaining squadron strength.





The MK-2 is intended to be produced in large numbers, supporting India’s long-term goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing and reducing dependence on imported fighters. Its induction will not only modernise India’s air combat capability but also strengthen the domestic aerospace industry.





By combining endurance, payload, advanced sensors and indigenous systems, the TEJAS MK-2 is positioned as one of the most capable fourth-and-a-half-generation fighters in Asia.





It is designed to stay longer in the sky, carry more weapons, and respond faster to evolving threats, making it a cornerstone of India’s future air power.