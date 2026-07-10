



Indonesia has finalised a landmark purchase of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles worth US$630 million during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jakarta, making it the third country in the world to operate this formidable Indian weapon.





The deal was signed between 6 and 8 July and represents a significant shift in the balance of power in Southeast Asia, placing Indonesia in an exclusive club of nations capable of deploying one of the fastest and most feared anti-ship missiles globally.





The BrahMos flies at low altitude close to the sea surface and strikes targets at nearly three times the speed of sound, leaving minimal reaction time for ship defences.





This combination of speed and stealth makes it almost impossible to intercept, unlike subsonic missiles which allow defence systems more time to respond. The difference is akin to anticipating a punch versus being struck without warning.





Indonesia’s package also includes long-range Astra air-to-air missiles, further modernising its arsenal. The acquisition marks the retirement of the ageing Russian Yakhont missile, which had been in service since the past decade but had not been publicly tested since 2012. For the navy of the world’s largest archipelago, this represents a substantial leap in capability and a clear commitment to maritime modernisation.





Before Indonesia, only the Philippines and Vietnam had acquired the BrahMos. All three buyers share a common strategic environment: proximity to the South China Sea, where Beijing asserts expansive territorial claims and has built militarised artificial islands.





India has deliberately positioned the BrahMos as a tool of foreign policy, offering advanced firepower to nations seeking to counterbalance Chinese naval expansion. Each contract strengthens India’s strategic footprint in Asia while reducing reliance on Russia as a traditional supplier.





The BrahMos’ appeal lies in its versatility. It can be launched from ships, land-based batteries, submarines, and aircraft, enabling a layered defence system with a single weapon type. Export versions have ranges of several hundred kilometres, allowing adversaries to be targeted long before they approach the coast.





This capability embodies the concept of area denial, effectively turning vast stretches of sea into zones too dangerous for hostile navies to traverse. For Indonesia, with its 17,000 islands, this means defending the entire maritime domain rather than isolated beaches.





The joint venture behind the missile continues to develop lighter and longer-range variants, ensuring the system remains competitive and attractive to new buyers. Each export deal contributes to funding future generations of the missile, reinforcing India’s emergence as a global defence exporter.





The BrahMos has already proven its effectiveness in combat, notably during Operation Sindoor, which drew international attention to its precision and destructive power.





The contrast with South America is striking. While Southeast Asian nations invest hundreds of millions in advanced anti-ship systems, countries such as Brazil lack comparable capabilities despite having over 7,000 kilometres of coastline.





Brazil’s maritime infrastructure, including pre-salt oil platforms and export terminals, remains vulnerable with only modest defences. For Indonesia, maritime control is a matter of survival; for Brazil, it is increasingly a matter of economic security.





India’s rise as an arms exporter is a central theme of this development. Once regarded primarily as a weapons importer, India now competes with Russia, Europe, and the United States in supplying cutting-edge defence technology.





The Jakarta deal underscores India’s transformation into a credible supplier and strategic partner in Asia. Modi’s visit also sealed broader agreements in defence and trade, signalling a deeper strategic alignment between India and Indonesia that will shape regional alliances for years to come.





This purchase is not merely about acquiring hardware. It is a declaration of intent, signalling that any hostile vessel entering Indonesian waters will face a weapon few can evade.





It is also a testament to India’s growing role in reshaping the strategic landscape of Asia, using defence exports as instruments of diplomacy and deterrence.





Agencies







