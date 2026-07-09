



Indore-based Pisarv Technologies has successfully tested its indigenous drones in collaboration with the Indian Army, marking a significant milestone in India’s push for self-reliance in unmanned aerial systems.





The advanced drones, including the ‘Nabh Rakshak’ series, demonstrated their ability to operate at extreme altitudes and withstand electronic warfare threats, strengthening India’s defence preparedness.





Indore-based startup Pisarv Technologies has emerged as a key contributor to India’s indigenous drone ecosystem. Founded by Abhishek Mishra, Roshni Mishra, and Durgesh Shukla, the company has developed a range of drones tailored for military, police, and civilian applications.





The recent successful trials conducted alongside the Indian Army highlight the operational readiness of these platforms in demanding environments.





The flagship drone, known as ‘Nabh Rakshak’, has been tested under military surveillance along the Indo-China border. This drone is capable of flying at altitudes of up to 18,000 feet in freezing temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius. Such performance ensures its utility in high-altitude regions like Ladakh, where conventional aerial platforms face severe limitations.





A critical feature of Pisarv’s drones is their resilience against electronic warfare. The systems are designed to be immune to hacking attempts and cannot be manipulated by foreign GPS systems. This makes them highly reliable in contested electromagnetic environments, where adversaries often attempt to jam or spoof communications.





The drones are equipped with night vision cameras, enabling surveillance and reconnaissance missions during low-light conditions. They can achieve speeds of up to 102 kilometres per hour, providing rapid deployment capabilities. Models such as ‘Nabh Rakshak Tejas’, ‘Tapo’, and ‘Nabh Rakshak Carrier’ expand the company’s portfolio, offering specialised solutions for varied operational needs.





Pisarv’s drones have already been deployed in internal security operations in Leh, Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir, as well as during Operation Sindoor. Their versatility extends beyond defence, with applications in law enforcement, forestry, and industrial monitoring. The company has also developed India’s first remote-controlled drone called ‘Watcher’, further showcasing its innovative approach.





The collaboration with the Indian Army underscores the growing role of private enterprises and startups in India’s defence modernisation. By successfully testing indigenous drones, Pisarv has demonstrated its engineering capabilities and aligned itself with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. These achievements reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthen India’s strategic autonomy in drone warfare.





The trials also reflect the Army’s evolving doctrine, where drones are no longer supplementary tools but central combat enablers. Lessons drawn from global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, have reinforced the importance of unmanned systems in surveillance, targeting, and logistics. Pisarv’s contributions ensure that India remains at the forefront of this transformation.





The successful testing of Pisarv’s drones represents a decisive step in enhancing India’s aerial capabilities. With indigenous innovation driving progress, the country is steadily building a robust ecosystem of unmanned systems that can meet both military and civilian demands.





Agencies







