Iran has launched a fierce attack on Germany’s position regarding the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Berlin of complicity in military aggression. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned remarks made by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who had suggested that Tehran should bear the costs of mine clearance operations in international shipping lanes.





Baghaei described Wadephul’s rhetoric as “utterly shameful” and likened it to the grotesque imagery of Mephistopheles in Goethe’s Faust. He insisted that Germany must be held fully accountable for its role in what he termed crimes of aggression against the Iranian people.





Baghaei argued that no amount of offensive posturing would allow Berlin to evade responsibility for its actions. He accused Germany of actively participating in illegal warfare and warned that the country would bear the heavy costs of its complicity.





His remarks followed Wadephul’s statement to a newspaper, reported by Al Jazeera, in which the German minister accused Iran of unlawfully mining a key maritime corridor.





Wadephul said that while Germany was not currently planning to charge Iran for mine clearance, it would be justified to do so since Tehran had caused the damage.





The controversy comes against the backdrop of Wadephul’s recent meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.





Both officials welcomed the fragile agreement between the US and Iran to halt mutual attacks and continue negotiations. However, Tehran has denied reports of imminent bilateral talks with Washington.





Baghaei clarified that no discussions were scheduled at any level in the coming days, though an Iranian expert delegation would travel to Doha to follow up on the implementation of a 14‑point Memorandum of Understanding.





Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with his remarks on Iran’s critical infrastructure. On Monday, Trump declared that the US would either reach a deal with Tehran or “finish the job.”





He claimed Washington had the capability to destroy Iran’s bridges, energy facilities and power‑generation systems “in a small part of an afternoon.” While he said he preferred diplomacy, his warning underscored the threat of crippling military action. Iran has repeatedly condemned Trump’s statements, with its embassy in Armenia accusing the US of lacking civilisation, history and honour.





The embassy criticised Trump’s suggestion that Washington could eliminate Iran’s surviving leadership, calling it evidence of America’s disregard for international norms.





The dispute highlights the growing friction between Iran and European powers, particularly Germany, over responsibility for maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. It also underscores the fragile state of US‑Iran negotiations, where threats of escalation coexist uneasily with diplomatic overtures.





Tehran’s insistence on accountability from Berlin, combined with its rejection of Trump’s aggressive rhetoric, signals a hardening of positions that could complicate efforts to stabilise the region.





ANI







