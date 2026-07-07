



Iran has resumed missile strikes in the Strait of Hormuz, hitting commercial vessels and reigniting tensions in the critical energy corridor. According to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, the Qatari oil tanker Al-Raqayat was targeted after allegedly attempting to transit through the Omani route with US Navy support while ignoring repeated warnings from Tehran.





Iran reiterated its position that the situation in the Strait would not return to pre-conflict conditions and insisted that all shipping must follow routes designated by its authorities.





The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that a tanker travelling south near Oman was struck by an unknown projectile, which caused a fire onboard. Reports from US officials cited by Axios indicated that Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial vessels transiting the Strait. One ship was hit near the Omani coast, while another vessel was also struck, sustaining significant damage. Despite the severity of the attacks, no casualties were reported among the crews.





The strikes came immediately after the expiry of a one-week agreement between Washington and Tehran to halt hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz. The fragile truce had been brokered to ease tensions but collapsed without progress, as indirect talks in Doha last week failed to resolve disputes over navigation rights. Washington is now expected to retaliate with strikes against Iranian targets, further raising the risk of escalation.





The latest incident follows a series of tit-for-tat exchanges between the US and Iran in recent weeks. Tehran continues to assert that the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding grants it sole responsibility for managing shipping through the Strait. It has strongly opposed the US-backed maritime corridor in Omani waters, arguing that such arrangements violate the agreement and undermine Iran’s authority.





The insistence on exclusive control reflects Iran’s broader strategy of leveraging the Strait of Hormuz as a geopolitical pressure point, given its role in handling nearly a fifth of global oil and gas shipments.





The renewed attacks have heightened concerns among shipping companies, insurers, and regional states, who fear prolonged instability in one of the world’s most vital energy arteries. With Washington signalling retaliation and Tehran refusing to compromise on its demands, the prospect of restoring safe passage through the Strait remains uncertain.





ANI







