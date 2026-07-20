



Iran has issued a fierce warning to the United States, declaring that its people are “counting down the minutes” to confront American troops if Washington attempts a ground invasion of Kharg Island.





The statement comes amid reports that the US is reviewing plans for a broader offensive campaign, including seizing the oil hub and striking Iran’s nuclear-linked Pickaxe Mountain complex.





Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters in Tehran that any aggressive manoeuvre by the US military would trigger severe repercussions.





He emphasised that “numerous people in those very regions are eagerly awaiting their arrival,” signalling Tehran’s readiness for confrontation. The remarks underscore Iran’s determination to resist any attempt to seize Kharg Island, which lies 55 kilometres off Bushehr province and handles about 90 per cent of the nation’s crude oil exports.





Kharg Island is the anchor of Iran’s energy sector, equipped with deep-water maritime lanes that allow ultra-large crude carriers to dock. Its strategic importance makes it a prime target for Washington, which has been signalling intensified military posturing. President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that the US could take control of the island, thereby dismantling Tehran’s financial base and securing dominance over its oil markets.





A report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Washington is reviewing a broader offensive campaign against Tehran. Military options under consideration reportedly range from heavy airstrikes to ground operations targeting vital infrastructure.





These include the tactical seizure of Kharg Island and precision strikes on the fortified Pickaxe Mountain complex, a subterranean facility believed to house elements of Iran’s nuclear development program.





Trump has openly mused about escalating military action, stating in interviews that allied forces could potentially control strategic locations such as Kharg Island without direct US involvement. He has also claimed that Iran’s defensive capabilities, including its Navy, Air Force, radar, and anti-aircraft systems, have been severely degraded. His rhetoric has heightened fears of a full-scale confrontation in the Gulf.





Iran, however, has spent decades preparing for such scenarios. Analysts note that Tehran’s military strategy is built on dispersion and subterranean storage, with its arsenal decentralised and buried deep underground to withstand sustained American air campaigns. In recent weeks, Iran has fortified Kharg Island further, deploying additional personnel and air defence systems, including shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles.





The confrontation comes as hostilities between the US and Iran have already entered their tenth day, with both sides exchanging strikes. US Central Command confirmed that it has targeted Iranian command centres, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks, while Iran has retaliated against American bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed to have destroyed a US radar system and attacked MQ-9 drone facilities in Kuwait.





Diplomatic efforts continue in parallel, with mediators attempting to prevent escalation. Iran insists that Washington must honour existing agreements, including an interim memorandum of understanding with 14 clauses, which Tehran says leaves “no ambiguity” about commitments. Baghaei reiterated that Iran views itself as the rightful manager of the Strait of Hormuz, in consultation with Oman and regional partners.





The strategic stakes remain immense. Securing Kharg Island would give the US control over Iran’s premier economic lifeline, crippling Tehran’s oil exports and reshaping global energy flows. For Iran, defending the island is not only a matter of sovereignty but also survival, as losing it would dismantle its financial foundation.





ANI







