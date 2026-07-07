



Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has categorically refused to proceed with negotiations on a final deal with the United States if threats from Washington continue.





His remarks came after US President Donald Trump warned that America would “finish the job” if Tehran did not agree to a settlement. Araghchi’s statement was delivered through a post on X, where he shared visuals from the grand funeral procession of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, underscoring the unity of the Iranian people and their armed forces in the face of external pressure.





Araghchi declared that millions of Iranians had rallied to honour Khamenei’s legacy, and insisted that neither the public nor the armed forces were intimidated by threats. He invoked paragraph 13 of the 14‑point Memorandum of Understanding signed between Iran and the US, which stipulates that negotiations on a final deal cannot commence if threats persist. His message to Washington was clear: “Honour your signature.”





Trump’s comments on Monday had heightened tensions. He stated that the United States would either reach a deal with Iran or “finish the job,” asserting that Washington had the capability to cripple Tehran’s critical infrastructure. He explained that while he preferred a negotiated settlement to avoid affecting Iran’s population of 91 million, the US military could destroy bridges, energy plants, and power‑generating facilities within hours if necessary. He emphasised that Iran had once possessed significant wealth but now lacked financial resources due to US pressure.





The US President further claimed that America could eliminate Iran’s electricity and power generation facilities in a matter of hours, describing how “every plant will be gone.” His remarks followed earlier statements in which he suggested that Washington had the capability to eliminate Iran’s surviving leadership “in one shot” during the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei, though he added that such an action would leave the US with no one to negotiate with.





Iran strongly condemned Trump’s rhetoric. The Iranian Embassy in Armenia criticised both Trump and the United States, declaring that America could never understand the grief surrounding Khamenei’s death because it “neither has a civilisation, history, nor honour.” This sharp rebuke reflected Tehran’s anger at what it views as Washington’s disregard for Iranian sovereignty and dignity.





Meanwhile, the body of Ayatollah Khamenei has arrived in Qom, transported by helicopter, according to reports from Al Jazeera. State television has continued to broadcast extensive coverage of the funeral, portraying it as a moment of national unity and defiance against external threats. The funeral procession has become a focal point for Iran’s political messaging, reinforcing the narrative that the country will not bow to intimidation.





The situation highlights the fragile state of US‑Iran relations, with Tehran insisting that Washington must respect the terms of the existing memorandum before any progress can be made. Araghchi’s refusal to engage under threat underscores Iran’s determination to resist pressure tactics, while Trump’s remarks reveal Washington’s willingness to combine diplomacy with the threat of overwhelming military force. The coming days will determine whether the two sides can move beyond confrontation towards a negotiated settlement, or whether the rhetoric of threats will push them further apart.





ANI











