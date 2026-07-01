



Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has accused Israel of deliberately sabotaging the newly signed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Tehran and Washington, calling it a “document of defeat” for both America and the Zionist regime.





His remarks follow intensifying Israeli military operations in Lebanon, which he claims are designed to obstruct the ceasefire’s implementation.





In a televised address after returning from Switzerland, Ghalibaf explained that his diplomatic mission was intended to advance the memorandum’s provisions. He said the trip was delayed by developments in Lebanon, where Israeli escalations coincided with the signing of the agreement. He stressed that the memorandum requires an end to the war in Lebanon, restoration of territorial sovereignty, return of displaced residents, and withdrawal of occupying forces.





He argued that Israel’s opposition stems from the fact that the accord represents a strategic setback for Western allies. He described the memorandum as a binding commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty, stipulating that no military operations should continue and that displaced people must return to their homes. He claimed Israel intensified its military actions immediately after the signing, attempting to destroy key positions and complicate the agreement’s enforcement.





Ghalibaf emphasised that the memorandum assigns responsibility for security inside Lebanon to the Lebanese government, reiterating Iran’s stance that it remains in a battle with Israel. He also pointed to divisions within the US administration, citing Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance as pursuing conflicting approaches. He accused Rubio of undermining the agreement through actions in Bahrain and the Persian Gulf, which he described as hostile to the memorandum’s objectives.





He warned that Israel’s crimes in Lebanon were designed to prevent withdrawal from occupied areas, asserting that the Zionist regime sought to damage infrastructure and seize territory to obstruct peace. He insisted that Iran and the United States had agreed that Lebanon’s sovereignty must be respected, with the Lebanese government responsible for ensuring security.





Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the security zone in southern Lebanon, declaring that Israel would not withdraw until Hezbollah was disarmed and no longer posed a threat. He praised Israeli soldiers for creating buffer zones beyond Israel’s borders, describing this as a conceptual change in security policy. Netanyahu compared the approach to operations in Gaza, stating that Israel would continue to push hostile forces away from its frontier.





Additional reports highlight that Ghalibaf has repeatedly warned of US non-compliance with the ceasefire, citing the continuation of a naval blockade against Iran and Israeli strikes in Lebanon. He insisted that Tehran would judge Washington by its actions rather than its promises, stressing that every violation carried consequences. Iranian officials have also demanded a halt to Israeli attacks in Gaza, warning that violations on any front undermine the ceasefire entirely.





The situation remains tense, with Israel deepening its military presence in southern Lebanon and threatening further escalation. US President Donald Trump has claimed to have intervened to prevent Israeli troops from advancing into Beirut, but uncertainty persists over whether these assurances will hold. The fragile ceasefire is now at risk of collapse, with Iran accusing Israel of deliberate sabotage and divisions within the US administration complicating implementation.





ANI







