



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has defended indirect negotiations with the United States, stressing that all diplomatic manoeuvres are fully aligned with Iran’s post‑Khamenei leadership under Mojtaba Khamenei.





He rejected hardline criticism, emphasising that the Supreme National Security Council overwhelmingly approved the talks, while mediators in Qatar and Pakistan reported “positive progress” in Doha.





Pezeshkian addressed officials from the Islamic Development Coordination Council’s commemoration headquarters, firmly rejecting claims that his administration bypassed theological authority. He clarified that the executive branch operates strictly in tandem with the Supreme Leader.





He stated that if Mojtaba Khamenei had ordered no negotiations, his government would have obeyed without question. Instead, the Supreme Leader deferred the matter to the Supreme National Security Council, mandating that if three‑quarters of members supported diplomacy, the track should proceed. Pezeshkian revealed that 12 of 13 members not only voted in favour but actively debated and endorsed the measures.





He stressed that all actions were taken within the framework of the system’s approved policies and macro‑strategies, reinforcing coherence and coordination. His remarks come at a sensitive transitional moment following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Iran prepares for extensive funeral ceremonies. Despite this, back‑channel diplomacy has continued in Qatar, where mediators from Qatar and Pakistan concluded indirect sessions with U.S. and Iranian negotiators.





Majed Al Ansari, adviser to Qatar’s prime minister and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, confirmed “positive progress” regarding the 14‑point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. The Doha talks built upon the framework established at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland. Qatari officials announced that discussions would pause to allow the Iranian delegation to attend funeral processions, with the next round scheduled at the earliest possible opportunity.





Additional developments highlight the fragile but advancing diplomatic environment. Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi declared that the Strait of Hormuz remains under Tehran’s command, rejecting U.S. military claims of control.





He insisted that regional security must be ensured through sovereignty and the withdrawal of foreign forces. Meanwhile, Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf denied reports that Tehran had agreed to International Atomic Energy Agency inspections at nuclear sites damaged by U.S. strikes. These positions underline Tehran’s determination to protect sovereignty while cautiously engaging in diplomacy.





Tensions remain high, particularly after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz threatened Mojtaba Khamenei, prompting Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi to warn of an immediate and powerful response to any threat against leadership.





Iran’s U.N. ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani lodged a formal complaint with Secretary‑General António Guterres. Despite these frictions, mediators continue to emphasise that progress has been made in Doha, with both sides committed to preserving the Islamabad MoU framework.





The talks also touched on frozen Iranian assets, with discussions on releasing part of the USD 6 billion held in Qatar to procure essential goods. This economic dimension adds weight to the negotiations, as Tehran seeks tangible relief alongside political assurances.





The United States has expressed cautious optimism, while Iran insists it will not compromise on sovereignty or security matters.





The diplomatic defence by Pezeshkian underscores Iran’s attempt to balance domestic legitimacy with international engagement. By affirming alignment with Mojtaba Khamenei and the SNSC, he seeks to neutralise hardline criticism while maintaining momentum in indirect talks.





The coming weeks, shaped by funeral ceremonies and resumed negotiations, will be decisive in determining whether the fragile progress can evolve into a lasting settlement.





ANI







