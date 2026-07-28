



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Monday for high‑level talks with United States President Donald Trump. His central focus is the confrontation with Iran, which he described as “first and foremost” on the agenda.





Before departing Tel Aviv, Netanyahu stressed that safeguarding Israel’s security was his overriding mission. He declared that his discussions with Trump would prioritise Tehran’s threats while also seeking to expand the circle of peace in the region. He emphasised that his goal was to ensure the security, strength, and future of Israel.





This visit marks the eighth bilateral meeting between Netanyahu and Trump since the latter began his second term in office. Netanyahu highlighted that no other international leader has met Trump as frequently, calling it both a privilege and a responsibility. He noted that in complex times, leadership requires both determination and wisdom.





Alongside his strategic engagements at the White House, Netanyahu confirmed he would attend the funeral of US Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away earlier this month. He described Graham as one of Israel’s greatest friends and said he was representing the citizens of Israel in paying final respects.





The trip was announced by Trump during his remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Friday. It follows a telephone conversation several weeks earlier in which Netanyahu congratulated Trump on America’s 250th Independence Day and praised the strength of bilateral ties.





According to CNN, citing a White House official, Trump will also host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for separate talks. These meetings are expected to focus on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Trump’s discussions with Netanyahu will cover Iran, negotiations with Lebanon, and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords.





Trump acknowledged on Monday that he and Netanyahu are not in complete agreement on Iran, but insisted their positions remain closely aligned. He remarked, “We have a little difference, but pretty close,” signalling both unity and divergence in their approach to Tehran.





The convergence of these meetings underscores Washington’s central role in addressing multiple crises simultaneously. Netanyahu’s emphasis on Iran reflects Israel’s strategic concerns, while Trump’s parallel engagement with Zelensky highlights the administration’s balancing of Middle Eastern and European security challenges.





ANI







