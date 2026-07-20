



ISRO’s widening talent crunch, with nearly 30% of sanctioned scientific and technical posts vacant, demands a structural shift in how the organisation manages its workforce. A hybrid institutional model can help the agency move away from rigid hierarchies and closed-door practices, towards a more adaptive Hub-and-Spoke R&D framework, deeper public-private partnerships, and modernised talent engagement.





A Public-Private Secondment Program would allow scientists to work temporarily with commercial space start-ups or established vendors such as Skyroot or Bellatrix.





Instead of blocking voluntary departures, ISRO could create a two-way pipeline where researchers return with private-sector agility, advanced manufacturing know-how, and entrepreneurial insights that strengthen mission execution.





Expanding Decentralised Academic Hubs through RESPOND and Space Technology Incubation Centres (S-TIC) would enable premier engineering institutes to own and execute preliminary mission modules. By funding Ph.D. and post-doctoral teams, ISRO can distribute research responsibilities across the country, ensuring that innovation is not bottlenecked within its central facilities.





The use of Virtual Task Forces and gig collaboration platforms such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon could extend beyond recruitment. ISRO could outsource complex problem statements—like satellite imaging algorithms or exoplanet data parsing—to external professionals and university students, tapping into India’s vast IT and deep-tech talent pool.





Creating Industry Consortiums for task sharing would align ISRO with global aerospace precedents. Here, ISRO would act primarily as the mission architect and payload regulator, while private players are contracted to build sub-systems.





This would free ISRO’s core team from routine shop-floor production bottlenecks, allowing them to focus on mission-critical design and innovation.





Operational reforms are equally vital. Introducing Flexible Work Arrangements would allow non-sensitive computational and simulation work to be transitioned to hybrid or remote setups. This would broaden ISRO’s access to India’s wider IT and engineering workforce, reducing attrition pressures.





A Performance-Linked Reward System would modernise compensation structures and fast-track promotions for scientists engaged in critical mission-oriented tasks. Competing with private industry pay is essential to retain top talent, and linking rewards directly to mission outcomes would incentivise excellence.





Additional measures could include international collaboration fellowships, where ISRO scientists spend short stints at agencies like ESA or JAXA, returning with global best practices. Similarly, establishing a national space innovation fund could encourage joint ventures between ISRO and private start-ups, ensuring that India’s space ecosystem blossoms into one of the world’s most competitive.





By embracing this hybrid talent model, ISRO can transform its institutional culture, retain its best minds, and harness the dynamism of India’s private space industry.





This is not merely a response to attrition but the first great step towards positioning India as a global leader in space exploration and technology.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







