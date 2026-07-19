



Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has delivered a fierce denunciation of the United States, branding it the “Great Satan” and declaring that the signature of President Donald Trump on the 14‑point memorandum of understanding was “utterly worthless.” His remarks came as tensions between Tehran and Washington escalated following the collapse of the agreement intended to ease hostilities.





Khamenei accused the United States of repeatedly violating commitments, asserting that these breaches revealed Washington’s dishonesty, irrationality, unreliability, and malicious intent. He stated that coercion, totalitarianism, and brutality were inseparable elements of the American creed, and that the US had once again exposed its “true, unmasked face” through criminality and broken promises.





In his address to the Iranian nation, Khamenei warned that any further escalation by Washington would come at a heavy cost. He declared that Iran and its Resistance Front had “unforgettable lessons” prepared should the United States continue its strikes against the Islamic Republic.





He emphasised that the American enemy was seeking to intensify the conflict, but would only incur heavier costs and deeper humiliation.





The Supreme Leader praised the valour of Islamic fighters and the honour of the courageous people in southern regions, which have borne the brunt of recent hostilities. He described their resilience as a testament to Iran’s determination to confront its adversaries. He urged national unity, calling on citizens and officials alike to safeguard the country’s dignity and independence against what he termed the “cunning, criminal US enemy.”





Khamenei appealed to the Iranian people to continue supporting national institutions and remain vigilant in protecting the country’s interests. His remarks underscored the importance of solidarity at a time when the nation faces sustained external pressure.





The collapse of the 14‑point MoU, signed last month to open a pathway for negotiations, has reignited conflict across West Asia. The United States has carried out strikes on Iranian military and civilian assets, while Iran has retaliated by targeting American bases across the Gulf. The breakdown of the agreement has thus intensified hostilities, leaving the region once again on edge.





ANI







