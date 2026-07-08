



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district have eliminated a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist during a prolonged anti-terror operation.





The encounter took place in the Meemandar area, a cluster of seven villages in south Kashmir, where security forces had been conducting a search operation since 3 July.





The operation was launched after intelligence inputs confirmed the presence of terrorists in the dense orchards of Meemandar. The terrain, with its thick foliage, provided natural cover and made surveillance challenging, forcing the forces to maintain a tight cordon for several days.





The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced the success of the operation with a statement on X, declaring, “You Can Run But You Can’t Hide! One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF.”





The joint team comprised the Special Operations Group of Shopian Police, the Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force. Together, they maintained a layered cordon around the area for five days, during which intermittent exchanges of fire took place between the trapped terrorists and the security forces.





Officials had earlier identified the trapped terrorists as Latif and Zakir, both residents of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Zakir has been associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba since 2024, while Latif joined the outfit last year. Their presence in Shopian highlighted the continuing attempts by the banned organisation to expand its influence in south Kashmir despite sustained counter-insurgency operations.





The elimination of one terrorist marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing operation. Security forces are continuing their efforts to neutralise the remaining threats in the area, ensuring that escape routes remain blocked and surveillance is maintained.





This encounter comes against the backdrop of heightened counter-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir, where security agencies have intensified their focus on dismantling local terror modules while simultaneously preventing infiltration attempts along the Line of Control.





The successful neutralisation in Shopian underscores the coordinated strategy of the Army, police, and paramilitary forces in tackling terrorism in the region. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of prolonged cordon-and-search operations in difficult terrain, where patience and precision are critical to success.





PTI







