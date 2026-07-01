



Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain has formally assumed charge as the Vice-Chief of the Army Staff, marking another significant transition in the senior leadership of the Indian Army. His appointment reflects the continuity of experienced command at the highest levels of the force, ensuring operational readiness and strategic oversight at a time of evolving security challenges.





An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the Mahar Regiment in June 1988. Over nearly four decades of service, he has built a distinguished career across diverse operational environments, combining field command with headquarters responsibilities. His career trajectory underscores a balance of tactical experience and strategic vision, both essential for the role of Vice-Chief.





He has commanded an Infantry Battalion in semi-desert terrain and also during deployment with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. His leadership extended to an Infantry Brigade in a Strike Corps, a Counter Insurgency Force, and a Pivot Corps under the Northern Command. These assignments highlight his deep understanding of conventional warfare, counter-insurgency operations, and multinational peacekeeping responsibilities.





His operational record includes participation in Operation Pawan, service as a Military Observer with the United Nations Mission in Ethiopia, and multiple tenures in high-altitude areas. He has also led counter-insurgency operations along the Line of Control and in the North East region, reflecting his adaptability to varied theatres of conflict. Additionally, he commanded a Sector in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, further strengthening his international military credentials.





Upon promotion to Lieutenant General, he commanded a Corps under the Northern Command, a role that demanded oversight of critical frontier operations.





He later served as Chief of Staff at Headquarters Southern Command, where he contributed to capability development, force restructuring, and enhancing operational preparedness. His tenure in this role was marked by efforts to integrate modern technologies and streamline force structures.





Subsequently, as Army Commander, he became the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command. In this capacity, he oversaw one of the Army’s largest operational commands, ensuring readiness across a wide geographical expanse and contributing to institutional reforms. His leadership at this level demonstrated his ability to manage complex organisational and operational challenges.





Lieutenant General Jain’s career reflects a blend of operational excellence, international exposure, and institutional leadership.





His assumption of the Vice-Chief’s office comes at a time when the Indian Army is pursuing modernisation, jointness, and capability enhancement to prepare for future multi-domain warfare. His extensive experience positions him to play a pivotal role in shaping the Army’s transformation agenda.





ANI







