



Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has urged the revival of SAARC, offering Maldives as a mediator to break the deadlock and calling for dialogue among member states to ensure regional peace and cooperation. His Independence Day address also highlighted Maldives’ foreign policy priorities and echoed Bangladesh’s recent push for stronger regional mechanisms.





President Mohamed Muizzu delivered his remarks during the 61st Independence Day ceremony in Male on Sunday. He emphasised that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) must be revived, urging member states to resolve differences through dialogue. He noted that the Maldives stands ready to serve as a mediator to overcome the current impasse.





The President’s comments were made in front of 113 diplomats representing 43 countries and international organisations. He elaborated on the Maldives’ foreign policy, stressing that disputes should be resolved peacefully and that dialogue remains the most effective tool for stability. He reiterated that regional peace and cooperation are essential for South Asia’s future.





Muizzu referred to the prolonged deadlock within SAARC, which has been largely paralysed due to tensions between India and Pakistan. He called on member states to return to the negotiating table, underlining that the Maldives is prepared to play a constructive role in facilitating discussions. He described SAARC as a vital regional organisation that must not remain dormant.





Earlier in July, Bangladesh also voiced strong support for reviving SAARC. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed outlined measures to strengthen the organisation, including greater financial strength, stronger implementation capacity, more effective specialised mechanisms, and a culture of follow-up. Obaed suggested convening a senior officials’ meeting and even a special session of the Council of Ministers to re-energise the grouping.





The SAARC organisation, comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, was established in 1985 to promote economic cooperation, regional integration, and development. However, it has been inactive for nearly a decade. The last summit was held in Kathmandu in 2014, while the 2016 summit scheduled in Islamabad was cancelled due to cross-border terrorism concerns and lack of consensus among member states.





Muizzu’s remarks also reflected the Maldives’ broader foreign policy stance. He stressed that the country’s independence must be safeguarded through active diplomacy and peaceful engagement. He highlighted that the Maldives’ foreign policy is rooted in dialogue and cooperation, aligning with the aspirations of its people and the wider region.





Observers noted that Muizzu’s call comes at a time when South Asia faces multiple challenges, including economic instability, security concerns, and strained bilateral ties. His offer to mediate between member states, particularly India and Pakistan, signals Maldives’ intent to play a more proactive role in regional diplomacy.





Bangladesh’s parallel push for revival adds momentum to the idea of reactivating SAARC. With both Maldives and Bangladesh advocating for renewed cooperation, there is growing pressure on other member states to reconsider their positions and explore ways to overcome longstanding obstacles.





The revival of SAARC would be significant for South Asia, a region home to nearly 1.9 billion people and accounting for about 24 percent of the world’s population. The grouping’s combined GDP is estimated at around $5 trillion, underscoring its potential for economic integration and collective growth if political differences can be bridged.





ANI







