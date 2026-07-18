



India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on 17 July 2026 that Dhaka’s request for the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is under examination. The statement highlighted that the matter involves complex legalities and judicial processes which must be carefully considered before any decision is taken.





Sheikh Hasina fled to India in August 2024 after massive student-led protests forced her resignation. Since then, she has been residing in New Delhi. In November 2025, the Bangladesh interim government formally wrote to the MEA seeking her extradition.





The demand was reiterated during Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman’s visit to India in April 2026, when Dhaka also requested the extradition of former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the press in New Delhi, stated that the request is being taken into consideration, emphasising that the process must adhere to established judicial frameworks. His remarks underscored India’s cautious approach in handling such sensitive matters.





Last week, Sheikh Hasina herself announced her intention to return to Bangladesh voluntarily around December 2026, despite the looming threat of arrest or even death. In an interview with Reuters, the 78-year-old leader declared her resolve to surrender before the courts upon her return. She admitted that she had not communicated with Dhaka’s current authorities regarding her plan.





“They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me. Still, I have to go,” she said, underlining her determination to face the consequences on her homeland. Hasina expressed grave concern for her supporters, noting that Awami League leaders and workers continue to suffer repression. She added that if death were to come, she wished it to be on Bangladeshi soil, where her parents are buried.





Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal had earlier sentenced Hasina to death after convicting her of crimes against humanity. The charges stemmed from the state crackdown on the 2024 student-led demonstrations that toppled her government. The tribunal held her responsible for ordering or failing to prevent the fatalities during the unrest.





In the same verdict, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also sentenced to death, while former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun received a five-year prison term.





The tribunal further directed the confiscation of properties belonging to Hasina and Kamal, intensifying the legal and political stakes surrounding their cases.





India’s careful handling of Dhaka’s extradition request reflects the delicate balance between bilateral relations, judicial obligations, and humanitarian considerations.





The unfolding developments point to a tense endgame as Hasina prepares for her return, with the possibility of a dramatic confrontation between her and the current Bangladeshi authorities.





ANI







