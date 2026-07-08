



Cosmoserve Space’s ‘Mission Embrace’ will ride Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram‑1 rocket between 12 July and 4 August 2026, marking the world’s first in‑orbit demonstration of soft robotic capture technology for space debris removal. This milestone positions India’s private space sector at the forefront of orbital sustainability innovation.





Hyderabad‑based Cosmoserve Space has announced that its Embrace payload will be launched aboard Vikram‑1 during Skyroot’s maiden orbital mission, Mission Aagaman, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.





The payload is a robotic‑arm technology demonstrator designed to validate an indigenous soft robotic capture mechanism capable of latching onto non‑cooperative and unprepared defunct satellites. This represents a critical step towards active debris removal, a capability increasingly vital as orbital congestion rises.





Mission Embrace is intended to pave the way for Cosmoserve’s future dual‑spacecraft system, comprising the ‘Reviver’ and ‘Mother Craft’ platforms. These spacecraft are envisioned to perform large‑scale debris removal at roughly one‑tenth the cost of current market solutions. The company emphasises that this approach could dramatically reduce the expense of orbital clean‑up operations, making sustainability more commercially viable.





The soft robotic capture mechanism at the heart of Embrace is designed to be compliant and gentle, ensuring safe attachment to fragile or tumbling satellites. Unlike rigid grappling systems, this technology can adapt to irregular shapes and orientations, making it suitable for real‑world debris scenarios. The mission will validate this mechanism in space for the first time, establishing proof of concept for future operational deployments.





Cosmoserve has achieved rapid development, advancing the technology from concept to flight‑ready hardware in just four months. The company, less than a year old, has already cleared rigorous engineering reviews including System Concept Review, Preliminary Design Review, Critical Design Review and Flight Readiness Review, overseen by independent committees of former ISRO scientists and industry experts. This accelerated timeline underscores the agility of India’s emerging private space ecosystem.





Mission Embrace is part of a diverse payload manifest aboard Vikram‑1. Alongside Cosmoserve’s demonstrator, the rocket will carry micro‑sculptures honouring Indian scientific pioneers, a diamond jewellery payload, CubeSats from Grahaa Space, and demonstration payloads from Germany’s DCubed. This eclectic line‑up highlights the growing opportunities for start-ups and innovators to access orbital platforms through private launch services.





The broader significance of Mission Embrace lies in its contribution to global space sustainability. With thousands of inactive satellites and debris fragments already orbiting Earth, and many more expected as satellite constellations expand, active debris removal is emerging as a critical capability. By attempting the world’s first soft robotic capture in orbit, Cosmoserve is positioning India as a leader in this domain.





The collaboration between Cosmoserve and Skyroot Aerospace reflects the strength of India’s private space sector reforms. Agencies such as INSPACe have enabled start-ups to access national launch infrastructure, fostering innovation and commercialisation. Mission Embrace demonstrates how rapidly Indian companies can move from concept to flight, delivering globally relevant technologies.





Founder and CEO Dr Chiranjeevi Phanindra has described the mission as a major milestone for India’s private space ecosystem, emphasising that it showcases how collaboration can accelerate innovation without compromising engineering rigour. He noted that the mission will lay the foundation for scalable debris removal technologies, in‑orbit servicing, and orbital sustainability.





When Vikram‑1 lifts off with Mission Embrace, it will not only mark India’s first private orbital launch but also the world’s first attempt at soft robotic capture in space. Success would validate a new paradigm for debris removal, strengthen India’s role in the global space economy, and inspire further investment in sustainable orbital technologies.





Agencies







