



The Defence Acquisition Council, the Ministry of Defence’s apex body for procurement, is set to examine proposals exceeding ₹1 lakh crore in value.





This meeting is being described as one of the most significant DAC sessions in recent memory, reflecting the government’s determination to accelerate military modernisation and strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing.





The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by senior military leaders including General Raja Subramani, General Dhiraj Seth, and Admiral Krishna Swaminathan. Their presence underscores the importance of the decisions expected to be taken, which will directly shape the operational capabilities of the armed forces.





Among the proposals slated for approval are the Verba very short-range air defence systems, fixed-wing pseudo-satellites, naval shipborne aerial systems, and HAMMER precision-guided air-to-ground munitions for Rafale and TEJAS aircraft. These acquisitions are intended to enhance India’s aerial strike and defensive capabilities, while also expanding surveillance and maritime domain awareness.





A major indigenous system on the agenda is the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation for the Indian Army.





Bharat Dynamics Limited, the designated production agency, will supply 100 launchers, 2,300 missiles, and five simulators. This project represents a significant step in the Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured initiative, reinforcing India’s self-reliance in critical battlefield technologies.





The DAC is also expected to consider the procurement of additional K-9 Vajra self-propelled artillery guns. These 155 mm tracked howitzers have already demonstrated operational effectiveness in both high-altitude and desert environments, making them a proven asset for the Army’s firepower.





Another area of focus is the evaluation of kamikaze or loitering munitions. These precision strike weapons have gained prominence in modern warfare for their ability to deliver targeted attacks against high-value assets. Their induction would provide the armed forces with enhanced tactical flexibility.





For the Indian Navy, proposals include next-generation heavyweight torpedoes, unmanned surface vessels, and autonomous underwater vehicles. These systems are designed to bolster maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and mine countermeasure capabilities, aligning with the Navy’s ambition to evolve into a true blue-water force.





Advanced electronic warfare suites and sonar devices are also expected to be reviewed. These technologies will significantly improve underwater detection and surveillance, strengthening India’s ability to monitor and counter adversarial submarine activity in contested waters.





It is important to note that the granting of Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) is not equivalent to a contract award. Once approved, proposals move through subsequent stages including Requests for Proposals, vendor evaluations, commercial negotiations, and eventual contract signing. This process can take several years to conclude, but AoN approval is a critical first step in the procurement cycle.





The sheer scale of the proposals under consideration reflects the government’s sustained emphasis on enhancing military capabilities and accelerating defence modernisation. The focus on indigenous systems and domestic production partners highlights the strategic priority of achieving defence manufacturing independence under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





Agencies







