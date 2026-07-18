



Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Myanmar’s National Security Adviser U Tin Aung San on the sidelines of the 5th BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs’ Meeting in New Delhi. The meeting carried significant weight as India conveyed a firm message that Myanmar must not allow its territory to be used for anti-India activities.





These include cross-border insurgency, arms smuggling, and infiltration, which have long posed challenges to India’s security environment.





The talks were held against the backdrop of continuing instability in Myanmar, which has had a direct impact on India’s Northeast. Insurgent groups from the region have exploited ungoverned spaces in Myanmar to establish camps, regroup, store weapons, and launch cross-border attacks. This situation has created a persistent security concern for India, prompting the need for stronger bilateral cooperation.





The instability has also driven thousands of refugees into Mizoram and Manipur, placing immense strain on public resources and aggravating existing ethnic tensions in these states.





The influx of displaced populations has complicated local governance and heightened social pressures, making the issue not only a matter of national security but also of humanitarian management.





Weak law enforcement in Myanmar has further enabled transnational crimes to flourish. Human trafficking, arms smuggling, and narcotics trafficking from the Golden Triangle have become lucrative sources of funding for insurgent groups. These illicit activities have strengthened their operational capabilities, thereby intensifying the threat to India’s border regions.





The violence and instability have also delayed strategic connectivity projects that are central to India’s regional ambitions. The Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, designed to link India’s Northeast with Myanmar’s Sittwe port, has faced repeated setbacks. Similarly, the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, a flagship program aimed at enhancing regional connectivity, has been hindered by the volatile security situation.





During the meeting, Ajit Doval emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral security cooperation, improving border management, and enhancing counter-terrorism coordination. These measures are seen as essential to curbing insurgent activity and ensuring that Myanmar’s territory is not misused against India’s interests.





The dialogue at BIMSTEC reflects India’s broader strategic approach to regional security. By pressing Myanmar to act decisively against insurgent groups and transnational crime networks, India seeks to stabilise its Northeast, safeguard its connectivity projects, and reinforce its role in regional security frameworks.





The meeting underscored the urgency of coordinated action, given the complex interplay of insurgency, refugee flows, and criminal networks that continue to challenge both nations.





ANI







