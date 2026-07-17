



India’s NTPC-NPCIL joint venture ASHVINI has floated a record ₹28,000 crore tender for the 2,800 MW Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Plant in Rajasthan, marking the country’s largest-ever Nuclear Island EPC package under its indigenous PHWR program.





This milestone project will feature four 700 MW reactors and is the first nuclear plant not wholly owned by NPCIL.





Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd (ASHVINI), the joint venture between NTPC and NPCIL, has formally invited bids for the construction of the nuclear island section of the Mahi Banswara project. The tender, issued on Thursday, is valued at over ₹28,000 crore and covers the Nuclear Island Mega EPC Package.





This includes the reactor building, nuclear structures, heavy water upgrading plant, water systems, and waste management facilities. The nuclear island is the critical core of a nuclear power plant, housing the reactor and essential systems for safe operation.





The tender document specifies that the selected contractor will be responsible for engineering, design, supply, civil construction, installation, testing, commissioning, and operation and maintenance of the package.





The project will deploy four indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) of 700 MW each, bringing the total installed capacity to 2.8 GW. This is significant because it represents the first nuclear power plant in India not fully owned by NPCIL, which currently operates the country’s entire nuclear capacity of 8.8 GW.





NPCIL has described this as the largest Nuclear Island EPC package floated under India’s PHWR program. The package encompasses all major works required for the four reactors, making it a comprehensive contract that will test the capabilities of India’s nuclear supply chain and engineering ecosystem.





The Centre has set an ambitious target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, and this project is a major step towards that goal.





In the financial year 2024-25, nuclear plants generated 56,681 million units of electricity, accounting for 3.1% of India’s total power generation. The Mahi Banswara project is part of India’s fleet mode initiative, under which ten identical 700 MW reactors are being built across the country to achieve economies of scale and faster deployment. Excavation work at the site has already commenced, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi having laid the foundation stone in September 2025.





The project is expected to create substantial opportunities for Indian companies engaged in nuclear equipment manufacturing, heavy engineering, and infrastructure development. It will also strengthen India’s indigenous nuclear manufacturing ecosystem, promote advanced engineering capabilities, and accelerate the clean energy transition.





The collaboration between NTPC and NPCIL reflects a new model of joint venture ownership in India’s nuclear sector, opening the door for greater private participation in future projects.





Additionally, NTPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Électricité de France (EDF) to explore nuclear power projects in India. This international collaboration signals India’s intent to integrate global expertise with domestic capabilities, further reinforcing its nuclear expansion strategy.





Agencies







