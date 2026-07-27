



Oil tanker explosion in the Strait of Hormuz has been reported by Iranian media after the vessel allegedly struck a naval mine. The incident occurred when the tanker deviated from a shipping route designated by Tehran.





Tasnim News Agency described the vessel as a “rogue” tanker that had departed from the authorised corridor before colliding with the mine. The agency stressed that Iran had repeatedly warned that ships straying from its designated routes would face consequences.





At the time of publication, Iranian authorities had not issued an official statement on the matter.





Despite the explosion, diplomatic progress continues between Iran and Oman over reopening the Strait of Hormuz and managing their territorial waterways. Regional sources told CBS News that while talks are moving positively, more time is required to finalise a deal.





Omani officials travelled to Tehran on Friday for discussions. The diplomatic outreach coincided with President Donald Trump’s decision to pause US bombings on Iran, which CENTCOM had been conducting for thirteen consecutive nights.





According to CBS, the pause was intentional to avoid disrupting sensitive in-person diplomacy. The White House and CENTCOM did not respond to requests for comment.





The New York Times reported that US military leaders warned a broader campaign could dangerously deplete Patriot antimissile interceptor stocks, leaving American forces, Gulf allies, and key installations vulnerable to retaliatory strikes. Senior aides also expressed concern about economic instability and escalating regional crises.





On 25 July, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Washington of violating the Iran-US memorandum of understanding by creating an unauthorised alternative shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that the US was redirecting vessels away from corridors designated by Tehran, insisting that Article 5 of the memorandum was clear and unambiguous.





Araghchi told Press TV that the US appeared determined to establish parallel routes to ensure free passage, which Iran considers unacceptable.





On the same day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval forces targeted four commercial ships in the southern Strait of Hormuz within 24 hours. The IRGC sought to force the vessels to halt and alter course.





Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that the ships were navigating an “illegal and unsafe route.” However, the names and nationalities of the intercepted vessels were not disclosed.





ANI







