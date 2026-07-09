Pakistani and Taliban border forces clashed for a second consecutive day in Khyber district, intensifying tensions along the frontier. Security sources in Pakistan confirmed that the fighting involved both light and heavy weapons, underscoring the seriousness of the confrontation.





The clashes were still ongoing by Monday evening, with the situation described as tense and volatile. No casualties were reported from Monday’s exchange at the time of publication.





The renewed violence followed Sunday’s incident in which Taliban border forces opened fire on Pakistani border posts in the same district. That attack left three Pakistani border troops wounded, with one in critical condition.





The back-to-back clashes highlight the fragility of relations between Islamabad and the Taliban administration in Kabul, particularly over border security and militant activity.





Pakistan’s military commanders convened in Rawalpindi and reiterated their stance that targeted operations against security threats would continue. They stressed that preventing militants from using Afghan territory to launch attacks into Pakistan was the responsibility of the Taliban administration.





This shows Islamabad’s long-standing concern that militant groups exploit Afghan soil to destabilise Pakistan’s border regions.





The Khyber district, part of the historically volatile tribal belt, has often been a flashpoint for cross-border violence.





The use of heavy weapons in the latest clashes suggests a dangerous escalation that could spiral into broader conflict if not contained. Analysts note that such incidents risk undermining already strained diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially as Islamabad has repeatedly accused Kabul of failing to rein in militant groups operating across the frontier.





The Taliban administration, for its part, has consistently rejected accusations of harbouring militants.





However, the persistence of clashes along the border raises questions about its ability or willingness to control armed elements in frontier areas. The situation remains precarious, with both sides appearing unwilling to de-escalate, and the potential for further violence looming large.





Agencies







