



Panama’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez will undertake a five-day visit to India from 19 to 23 July. He will be accompanied by his wife Mireya Paris De Martinez Acha, arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport on the morning of 19 July.





His official program will commence in New Delhi on 20 July with a meeting with the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, at the New Parliament Building. Later the same day, he will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.





The Minister will continue his engagements in the capital on 21 July. On 22 July, he is scheduled to meet with the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, at Transport Bhavan. The visit will conclude with the delegation’s departure from India on 23 July. The Ministry of External Affairs has clarified that all scheduled meetings will be restricted to official photo opportunities.





Earlier in January, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi held discussions with Panama’s Commerce and Industry Minister Julio Armando Molto Alain and Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.





The talks focused on strengthening cooperation in the renewable energy sector, including clean energy solutions, sustainable technologies, and expanding investment partnerships to support the global energy transition. Joshi described the meeting as constructive, highlighting the shared interest in advancing sustainable energy collaboration.





In 2025, India and Panama entered a new phase in their bilateral ties with the establishment of a 20-member inter-parliamentary friendship group, as shared by the Embassy of India in Panama.





This initiative marked a significant step in institutionalising parliamentary exchanges and fostering closer political cooperation. The friendship group is expected to play a role in enhancing dialogue and mutual understanding between lawmakers of both nations.





Panama and India have long enjoyed cordial, warm, and friendly relations. Their partnership is rooted in mutual understanding, growing bilateral trade, and comprehensive cooperation across diverse sectors.





The upcoming visit by Foreign Minister Vasquez is anticipated to reinforce these ties further, particularly in areas of commerce, shipping, renewable energy, and broader diplomatic engagement.





The visit also reflects Panama’s interest in deepening its outreach to India as part of its wider engagement with Asia, while India continues to strengthen its partnerships across Latin America.





ANI







