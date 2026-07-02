



Paras Defence has announced a new partnership with Powerus to manufacture the Guardian‑1 counter‑drone system in India reported CNBCTV18.





The agreement involves Tandem Defense LLC granting Paras Defence an exclusive, non‑transferable and non‑sublicensable licence to use the licensed intellectual property within India for manufacturing and commercialising the products. This arrangement is valid for twelve months and can be renewed by mutual consent.





The company clarified that the agreement also appoints other parties to manage intellectual property licences, defence responsibilities, product manufacturing, and sales operations within India.





Paras Defence emphasised that it does not hold any shareholding in Tandem Defense LLC, and the agreement is not a related‑party transaction. It further stated that the other party is not connected to its promoter, promoter group, or group companies.





The Guardian‑1 Interceptor is a high‑speed, battery‑powered counter‑drone system developed by Powerus, also known as Autonomous Power Corporation, USA. It is specifically designed to detect, track, and physically intercept hostile drones. The system is particularly effective against low‑cost one‑way attack drones and swarm‑type aerial threats that are increasingly used in modern battlefield environments.





Paras Defence highlighted that the agreement does not involve the issuance of shares, nor does it confer any special rights such as board nominations or restrictions on capital structure. The company also confirmed that there are no disclosures relating to conflicts of interest associated with this partnership.





The Guardian‑1 Interceptor represents a kinetic counter‑UAS solution, distinct from electronic jamming systems. By physically intercepting drones, it provides a direct and decisive method of neutralising aerial threats. This technology is expected to complement India’s growing portfolio of indigenous counter‑drone systems, offering layered defence against evolving unmanned aerial threats.





Agencies







