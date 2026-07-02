



Chandigarh-based Teravolt Labs is advancing India’s indigenous drone technology with the development of AeroCAM-1, a high-speed global shutter camera module designed to eliminate distortions common in rolling shutter systems.





This innovation strengthens India’s self-reliance in UAV components and enhances operational reliability for defence and commercial drone applications.





Teravolt Labs, incorporated in 2025, has quickly established itself as a key player in India’s indigenous avionics and UAV hardware ecosystem. The company has already launched products such as AeroNav Navic GPS, StrobeIT lighting systems, and AeroBuck power modules. AeroCAM-1 represents its latest breakthrough in imaging technology for drones.





Most drone cameras today rely on rolling shutter sensors, which capture images line by line. During high-speed manoeuvres, this results in distortions such as the “Jello Effect,” skewed verticals, and blurred edges.





AeroCAM-1 solves this by using a true global shutter sensor based on the onsemi AR0234CS. Every pixel is exposed simultaneously, ensuring accurate geometry even during rapid flips or knife-edge passes.





The module offers a 1920x1200 resolution (2.3MP) with up to 120 frames per second at full HD. This capability is critical for visual-inertial odometry (VIO), optical flow, feature matching, and SLAM pipelines, where algorithms depend on frozen geometry between frames. AeroCAM-1 ensures clean feature tracking without drift, enabling precise navigation and target tracking.





The camera features 3.0 x 3.0 µm pixel size and an onboard image signal processor (ISP) supporting auto white balance, auto exposure, and colour correction. This allows stable output even under rapidly changing lighting conditions between sky and ground. Additionally, its 4-lane MIPI CSI-2 output ensures low-latency connectivity with companion computers, making it suitable for FPV racing drones, tactical UAVs, and autonomous platforms.





Compact and lightweight, AeroCAM-1 is designed for direct integration into drone stacks. Its mounting holes and modular design make it adaptable for both defence and commercial UAVs.





By producing such indigenous components, Teravolt Labs contributes to India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing reliance on imported sensors and strengthening supply chain security.





The company’s rapid progress reflects India’s growing UAV ecosystem, where indigenous manufacturers are addressing critical gaps in avionics, imaging, and communication modules. AeroCAM-1 is expected to play a strategic role in enhancing India’s drone capabilities for surveillance, mapping, and precision operations.





Agencies







