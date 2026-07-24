



The Public Accounts Committee has expressed serious concern over the delay in the production of the electronically upgraded Dhanush gun system.





In its latest report presented in Parliament, the committee noted the defence ministry’s admission that the delay has adversely affected the operational preparedness of the Army, particularly its Artillery Division.





Headed by Congress leader K C Venugopal, the committee observed that in the current geopolitical environment, the ministry must proactively assess stockpiles and the effectiveness of such critical artillery systems to ensure the armed forces are not deprived of credible equipment and technology.





The PAC recommended that the ministry take concrete steps towards structural transformation of the decision-making process to prevent matters of national security from being marred by unrealistic delays.





The report, titled “Delay in Production of Electronically upgraded 155mm/45 Calibre Gun System Dhanush,” is based on Paragraph 3.4 of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s report no. 13 of 2018, which highlighted shortcomings in the development of the upgraded gun system.





The audit noted that the development of the electronically upgraded 155mm/45 calibre gun system, undertaken by ordnance factories in 2011, was yet to completely clear user trials. As a result, bulk production clearance for the indent placed on the Ordnance Factory Board in March 2013 was still pending, prolonging the Army’s wait for modern artillery guns.





Currently, artillery units of the Indian Army rely on 155mm/39 calibre towed guns procured under a 1986 contract with AB Bofors of Sweden. That contract included transfer of technology for upkeep and overhaul.





Since then, the Ordnance Factory Board has produced certain assemblies and sub-assemblies. However, with no new artillery guns inducted and deficiencies in stock becoming significant by 2009, the OEM offered old and used guns. The OFB then stated its capability to produce guns based on the original transfer of technology.





In October 2011, the Defence Acquisition Council accorded acceptance of necessity for procurement of 155mm 39/45 calibre guns as ‘Buy (Indian)’ from the OFB, with electronic and mechanical upgrades to 45 calibre. Project Dhanush was initiated accordingly, with OFB tasked to produce two electronically upgraded prototypes of 39 and 45 calibre guns.





During validation firing in May 2012, the barrel and muzzle brake of the upgraded gun were damaged. Following system validation checks, a fresh acceptance of necessity for 45 calibre guns was accorded in September 2012, subject to successful user trials, and an indent was placed in March 2013.





The committee noted that the development undertaken in 2011 was still awaiting clearance of user trials, leaving the Army compelled to rely on old guns with limited firepower. The deficiency in holding modern artillery guns continues, raising concerns about operational readiness.





The Dhanush artillery gun system is a project of national importance involving multiple stakeholders, including government agencies and Indian companies. The defence ministry has continuously monitored the project, describing it as a weapon system of intricate and critical technologies. The ministry emphasised that Dhanush was the first gun of its kind developed in India, paving the way for future indigenous systems.





The ministry also submitted that the Dhanush system has boosted the sustenance of original Bofors guns due to commonality and indigenisation of almost all parts. However, it admitted that delays in production have affected the Army’s preparedness.





The committee stressed that the Army cannot function with obsolete artillery for such prolonged periods. It recommended structural transformation in decision-making to avoid delays in matters of national security. It also urged identification of capability gaps as per emerging threats, timely acquisition of critical equipment and technology, and stronger supply chain management.





The PAC further advised formulation of guidelines or SOPs to ensure suppliers meet operational requirements and adhere to specified timelines in contracts.





PTI







