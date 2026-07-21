



The Philippines has indicated that it very favourably considers India’s candidature for a non‑permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028‑2029 term very favourably.





Philippine Ambassador to India Josel F Ignacio explained that while decisions on such candidatures are usually finalised closer to the voting date, there is optimism based on the convergence of positions between Manila and New Delhi on key UNSC issues.





Ignacio emphasised that India and the Philippines share similar views on reforms of the Security Council, covering both permanent and non‑permanent membership. He noted that these shared advocacies and positions provide a strong basis for expecting favourable consideration of India’s bid.





He clarified, however, that a final decision would only be taken closer to the voting process. He added a caveat that decisions of this nature are firmed up nearer to the date of the election.





India officially launched its campaign for the UNSC seat on 13 July. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the UN headquarters in New York, presenting India’s priorities, peacekeeping record and commitment to multilateralism. He underlined that the world is facing growing conflict and instability, making the role of the UN and the Security Council more critical than ever.





EAM Jaishankar described India’s candidature as timely, given the paradox of increasing global interdependence alongside rising violence and instability. He stated that member states would naturally assess both India’s vision for addressing global challenges and its track record in contributing to international peace and security.





He explained that India’s campaign rests on two pillars: its vision of priorities for the UN and its proven record of supporting peacekeeping and multilateralism. He highlighted India’s longstanding contributions to UN peacekeeping missions, with nearly 300,000 personnel deployed across about 50 missions since the organisation’s inception.





India’s approach to global governance was outlined through the SHANTI vision, which stands for Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity.





EAM Jaishankar stressed that peace, progress and prosperity cannot be sustained in fragmented ways, and that respect for global order and rules is essential. He said India offers this principle as its guiding approach to building a secure, peaceful and equitable world.





India’s campaign also reflects its consistent advocacy for reforms of the Security Council to better represent contemporary realities and the aspirations of the Global South. As a founding member of the UN, India has supported the Charter’s purposes and contributed to the evolution of specialised programs and agencies.





The Philippines’ favourable stance adds weight to India’s diplomatic efforts, reinforcing the sense that India’s candidature is gaining traction among member states that share its vision for reform and multilateral cooperation.





ANI







