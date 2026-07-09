



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne on Thursday during the second leg of his three-nation tour covering Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.





The meeting followed Modi’s arrival in Australia on Wednesday, where he was greeted with a grand reception by the Indian community. The welcome was marked by cultural performances that highlighted the shared heritage between the two nations.





One of the most notable highlights was a performance by the Australian-India Orchestra, which presented the iconic patriotic song Maa Tujhe Salaam. Sharing a video of the performance on X, Prime Minister Modi described it as a soulful presentation that beautifully demonstrated how music strengthens bonds between people.





He complimented every member of the orchestra for their memorable performance and noted how the global popularity of Vande Mataram was particularly significant as India marks its 150th anniversary.





The Prime Minister also witnessed a unique musical collaboration featuring Australia’s ancient Didgeridoo and India’s Tabla. The performance was delivered by didgeridoo artist Ron Murray and tabla maestro Dr Sam Evans.





PM Modi shared his appreciation for the harmony between these two timeless instruments, saying it reflected the deep cultural connect between India and Australia. He praised the artists for their dedication to preserving and celebrating musical traditions.





During the community reception, Modi also enjoyed a Kathak performance. He later shared photographs with the performers on X, expressing delight at seeing Indian classical dance gaining popularity across Australia. He remarked that such performances highlight the growing cultural exchanges between the two countries.





Modi’s arrival in Australia came after the conclusion of his visit to Indonesia, which was the first leg of his three-nation tour. His engagements in Australia are expected to span three days, during which he and Albanese will hold wide-ranging discussions.





The agenda includes strengthening cooperation in defence and security, expanding trade and investment, enhancing education and mobility, and deepening people-to-people ties.





In his departure statement before embarking on the tour, Modi had emphasised that the Australia visit would provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, as well as in sports and sports science. These areas are seen as vital for the future of both nations, particularly in the context of strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific.





After completing his engagements in Australia, Prime Minister Modi will travel to New Zealand, which will mark the final leg of his three-nation visit. His tour underscores India’s growing emphasis on strengthening partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on trade, technology, defence, and cultural diplomacy.





ANI







