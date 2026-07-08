Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto jointly inaugurated the restoration project of the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta on Wednesday. The thousand‑year‑old Hindu temple complex is regarded as a cultural treasure and the ceremony marked a milestone in bilateral cooperation between India and Indonesia.





The Prime Minister offered prayers at the ancient shrine and interacted with officials overseeing the restoration. Crowds lined the streets waving the national flags of both countries, giving a warm welcome to the leaders as they arrived at the historic site.





Earlier, Prime Minister Modi shared a striking aerial view of the Prambanan Temple on X, describing it as “The majestic Prambanan Temple.” The post highlighted the grandeur of Indonesia’s largest Hindu temple complex.





On Tuesday, India and Indonesia exchanged a Letter of Intent for an India‑backed conservation and restoration initiative at the Prambanan Temple complex. This agreement followed high‑level talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo, aimed at strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and promoting stability in the Indo‑Pacific region.





Prambanan was constructed in the 9th century and is dedicated primarily to Lord Shiva. The complex honours the Hindu trinity of Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma, with sanctuaries for their divine mounts. Its intricate stone reliefs vividly depict episodes from the Ramayana, underscoring the spiritual and cultural bonds between India and Southeast Asia.





At the centre of the complex rises the 47‑metre Shiva temple, the tallest structure at Prambanan. The site originally comprised 240 temples, making it one of the most extensive Hindu temple ensembles in the world. Elaborate carvings narrate timeless tales from the Ramayana and other Hindu epics.





Prime Minister Modi emphasised the civilizational ties between the two nations, noting that India and Indonesia are linked not only by geography but also by shared heritage. He highlighted connections through monuments such as Borobudur and Prambanan, Indonesia’s national emblem Garuda, and festivals like Bali Jatra.





The Prime Minister is on a three‑day visit to Indonesia. During this trip he held bilateral talks with President Prabowo, addressed the Indonesian Parliament, and attended a community event with the Indian diaspora.





In their meeting, the leaders exchanged views on global and multilateral issues, reaffirming their commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Indo‑Pacific. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, covering trade, investment, defence, maritime cooperation, energy, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, space, critical minerals, culture, tourism, and people‑to‑people exchanges.





The two sides also witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral agreements in areas such as maritime safety and security, space cooperation, defence, steel supply chains, rare earths, health, agriculture, and science and technology. These agreements are expected to strengthen cooperation across key sectors and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The restoration project at Prambanan, combined with the broad range of agreements signed, reflects the growing depth of India‑Indonesia relations. It reinforces both the cultural legacy and the contemporary strategic partnership between the two nations.





ANI







