



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a telephone conversation on Thursday to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening the India–Qatar Strategic Partnership and enhancing people-to-people ties.





The call came in the wake of the passing of Qatar’s Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who was widely regarded as the chief architect of modern Qatar.





During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Sheikh Hamad. He recalled the Father Amir’s significant contributions to Qatar’s transformation and paid tribute to his visionary leadership. Modi emphasised Sheikh Hamad’s pivotal role in deepening India–Qatar relations and his enduring affection for India and the Indian community residing in Qatar.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister highlighted Sheikh Hamad’s steadfast commitment to bilateral ties and his warmth towards the Indian diaspora. The Amir of Qatar expressed gratitude for Modi’s words of support during this difficult period and acknowledged the importance of continuing the legacy of his father.





In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his condolences and noted Sheikh Hamad’s enduring legacy. He stated that the Father Amir’s vision and commitment would continue to guide both nations as they work to further strengthen their Strategic Partnership. Modi underscored the importance of maintaining close contact with Qatar to ensure the partnership remains robust and forward-looking.





The call followed India’s declaration of 13 July as a day of state mourning in honour of Sheikh Hamad. Flags were flown at half-mast across the country, reflecting the respect accorded to the late leader. Modi had earlier described Sheikh Hamad as a “visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity” and a “true friend” of India, recalling his personal meeting with him during his visit to Doha in February 2024.





Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani passed away at the age of 74. He ruled Qatar from 1995 until his abdication in 2013, overseeing a period of remarkable economic, social and cultural development. His tenure saw Qatar emerge as a global energy powerhouse and a respected player in international diplomacy.





He was instrumental in promulgating Qatar’s first permanent constitution in 2004 and introducing municipal elections, which allowed women to vote and stand as candidates, marking a significant step towards political inclusivity.





Sheikh Hamad’s leadership also laid the foundation for Qatar’s modernisation program, which included vast investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and cultural initiatives.





His vision positioned Qatar as a hub for global dialogue and development, while simultaneously strengthening ties with key partners such as India. His legacy continues to resonate in the strategic frameworks guiding Qatar’s domestic and foreign policy.





The reaffirmation of the India–Qatar Strategic Partnership during this condolence call highlights the enduring importance of bilateral relations.





It reflects both nations’ shared commitment to honouring Sheikh Hamad’s legacy while advancing cooperation in energy, trade, diaspora welfare, and regional stability. The conversation between Modi and Sheikh Tamim underscores the resilience of ties that have been nurtured over decades and signals a determination to carry them forward into the future.





ANI







