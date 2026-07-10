



Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Auckland on 10 July 2026, where he was warmly greeted by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.





The two leaders shared an embrace, symbolising the cordiality and warmth underpinning the relationship between India and New Zealand. Modi’s visit comes at Luxon’s invitation and marks the first official trip by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades.





During his stay in Auckland, Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Luxon to review the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship. The Ministry of External Affairs has highlighted that ties between the two nations have seen significant progress in recent years, particularly in trade, commerce, and defence. The leaders are expected to build upon this momentum, especially following the signing of the Free Trade Agreement in April 2026.





The Prime Minister’s programme in Auckland also includes interactions with prominent business and sports personalities. Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries, Modi will address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora. This event is anticipated to be a major highlight of the visit, showcasing the cultural and emotional bonds that connect India and New Zealand.





The visit is expected to act as a catalyst for trade and bilateral relations, reinforcing the gains of the Free Trade Agreement. Both leaders had previously met in New Delhi on 17 March 2025 during Luxon’s official visit to India, where they laid the groundwork for deeper cooperation.





Before arriving in New Zealand, Modi concluded a highly successful visit to Australia. In Melbourne, he participated in the third Australia–India Annual Leaders’ Summit alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





The summit marked a milestone in the six-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. It produced a landmark suite of agreements aimed at reinforcing the Indo-Pacific’s security architecture, securing critical mineral supply chains, and accelerating the transition to clean energy.





A central outcome of the summit was the release of a new Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation. This declaration replaces the 2009 security pact and significantly deepens military integration between India and Australia.





Albanese described India as a “top-tier security partner” and emphasised the shared commitment to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. He noted that the declaration would boost strategic coordination, increase the complexity of defence exercises, and enhance interoperability between the two countries’ armed forces.





Modi underscored the practical implications of this shift, announcing the creation of an India–Australia Defence Innovation Corridor. This initiative will connect defence startups and industries, fostering innovation and collaboration. He also highlighted a maritime security collaboration roadmap that will strengthen joint efforts in the Indo-Pacific.





Another major breakthrough from the summit was the finalisation of administrative arrangements to implement the 2015 Australia–India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement. This development paves the way for the export of Australian uranium to India, exclusively for peaceful, IAEA-safeguarded civil nuclear energy programmes. It represents a significant step forward in energy cooperation between the two nations.





Modi’s arrival in Auckland thus follows a series of strategic engagements in the Indo-Pacific, underscoring India’s growing role in regional security and economic frameworks. His visit to New Zealand is expected to further consolidate India’s partnerships in the region, while also energising the diaspora and strengthening cultural ties.





ANI







