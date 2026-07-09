



Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the India‑Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral trade and strategic relations during the second leg of his three‑nation tour.





In his address, Modi emphasised that the gathering was a symbol of shared confidence and aspirations. He noted that the world is currently facing uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and an energy crisis.





Against this backdrop, he stressed that India and Australia must advance as natural and trusted partners. He highlighted that in recent years both countries have built a strong framework for future cooperation by combining their respective capabilities.





The Prime Minister arrived in Australia on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Indonesia. He was welcomed with a grand reception by the Indian diaspora in Melbourne, underscoring the strong community ties between the two nations.





The cultural evening accompanying the event showcased vibrant performances that reflected the depth of India‑Australia cultural relations. A highlight was the rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam by the Australian‑Indian Orchestra.





PM Modi shared a clip of the performance on social media platform X, describing it as “wonderful” and noting that it demonstrated how music strengthens the bond between citizens of both countries.





He remarked that the performance underscored the global appeal of Vande Mataram, especially as India celebrates the 150th anniversary of the historic song.





The Prime Minister also witnessed a unique musical fusion featuring the Australian didgeridoo and the Indian tabla, performed by Ron Murray and Dr Sam Evans. He praised the performance as a reflection of the profound cultural bond between the two nations and lauded the musicians for preserving their traditional art forms.





Additionally, Modi attended a Kathak recital and expressed his satisfaction at seeing the growing footprint of Indian classical dance forms across Australia.





During his three‑day visit, Modi and Albanese are scheduled to hold comprehensive discussions covering defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility, critical technologies, sports and people‑to‑people relations.





Following his engagements in Australia, Modi will travel to New Zealand for the final leg of his tour.





The visit comes at a time when India‑Australia relations are expanding rapidly, with cooperation in areas such as defence, critical minerals, renewable energy, maritime security and advanced technology. The emphasis on cultural diplomacy alongside strategic dialogue highlights the multidimensional nature of the partnership.





ANI







