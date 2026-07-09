



Around thirty thousand people gathered in Melbourne to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Indian diaspora at a community event. The turnout was described as perhaps the largest such gathering ever in Australia for any leader, underscoring the scale of enthusiasm among the Indian community.





Ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival, members of the diaspora showcased their excitement through a vibrant cultural performance. Madan Palsule, one of the performers, explained that they were presenting a drama based on the life of Shivaji, adding that Modi’s dynamic and charismatic leadership inspired them.





Another member of the diaspora expressed joy at welcoming Modi, noting that despite living abroad, they continue to listen to Indian leaders and hope such visits remain frequent.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi concluded a high‑level summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne.





The meeting marked a significant expansion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, resulting in eighteen landmark outcomes across defence, energy, critical technology and trade. Modi hailed the discussions as “unparalleled outcomes” across multiple sectors.





He reflected on the decision to accelerate the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, emphasising that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership launched in 2022 has steadily broadened cooperation. Modi stated that the CECA would be balanced, ambitious and beneficial for both nations, adding that talks focused on invigorating trade and investment linkages.





The Prime Minister highlighted momentum achieved in renewable energy, climate action, nuclear energy, critical minerals, technology and education.





He noted that the summit produced a declaration to strengthen defence and security cooperation, while also advancing collaboration in shipbuilding, repair and maintenance.





Modi’s visit to Australia from 8–10 July culminated in eighteen major outcomes spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation.





The expansion of the India‑Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects the growing depth of bilateral ties, with the diaspora’s role in enriching cultural exchanges adding further strength to the relationship.





ANI







