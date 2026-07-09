



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his third visit to Australia in twelve years, declared that ties between India and Australia have reached great heights, attributing much of this progress to the Indian diaspora.





Speaking at a community event in Melbourne, he emphasised that the daily lives of the diaspora keep them connected to India while simultaneously contributing to Australia’s development.





He recalled his 2014 visit, noting it was the first by an Indian Prime Minister in twenty‑eight years. At that time, he had promised the community they would not have to wait another twenty‑eight years.





His current visit marks a hat‑trick in twelve years, which he said demonstrates the strength of the bilateral relationship. He stressed that the diaspora, rather than himself, had played the biggest role in this achievement.





The Prime Minister began his address by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land and paying respects to their Elders, past, present and emerging. He described the event as “houseful” and “a blockbuster,” recalling his previous meetings with the diaspora in Sydney and expressing his delight at finally meeting the people of Melbourne. He joked that he wanted to share a flat white coffee with them.





Modi spoke of the deep connect the diaspora maintains with India. He illustrated how many households manage two time zones, with children returning from school in Australia while grandparents in India wait to connect via video call.





He mentioned weddings streamed live from India during weekends in Australia, highlighting how cultural bonds remain strong. He praised the diaspora for contributing vigorously to Australia’s development, likening Indians to sugar dissolving in milk, making it sweeter.





He said Indians infuse the world with love, noting that while milk may be Australian, the tea brewed is Indian, and Australian vegetables are tempered with authentic Indian spices.





He remarked that Melbourne is known for offering all four seasons in a single day, but the Indian community has made the city even more vibrant with its cultural hues. He pointed out that many markets and areas are infused with Indianness, often referred to as “Little India” or “Mini India.” He mentioned a video he had seen of one such market where sales are constant, and people get swept up in the excitement, joking in Hindi that “Sale ke chakkar mein log ghanchakkar ban jate hain.”





Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan addressed the gathering, describing India as “a country we trust” and emphasising the deep people‑to‑people ties between India and Victoria. She said the Indian community is part of Victoria’s identity and welcomed Indian students, businesses, families and ideas. She urged Modi to take back the message that Victoria respects and values India and its people.





Highlighting the growing strategic and economic relationship, Allan said India is not merely a trading partner but a trusted country. Her remarks underscored Victoria’s commitment to strengthening ties with India across multiple domains.





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also addressed the event, stating that the energy felt in the gathering defined the Australia‑India partnership. He said the enthusiasm and dynamism of the diaspora drive the positivity and promise of the two nations and peoples.





Modi’s visit comes at a time when India and Australia are expanding cooperation in defence, critical minerals, education, renewable energy and technology. The diaspora’s role in enriching cultural and economic exchanges continues to be recognised as a vital element of this partnership.





ANI







