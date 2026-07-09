



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Melbourne to meet his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, with uranium exports, defence cooperation, and trade high on the agenda.





The meeting is expected to mark a significant step in strengthening the India-Australia strategic partnership, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.





Modi landed in Melbourne on Wednesday night to a red-carpet welcome. His visit follows a successful stop in Indonesia, where he signed agreements covering agriculture and defence, including the BrahMos cruise missile system. He will travel to New Zealand on Friday before returning to India.





The two leaders are scheduled to discuss critical minerals, trade expansion, defence collaboration, and broader security cooperation. India is keen to secure uranium supplies from Australia to fuel its growing energy requirements, especially as it pushes to establish itself as a global hub for data centres and advanced technologies.





The Australian Financial Review reported that a uranium export deal could be finalised during this visit. Although both nations signed a nuclear cooperation pact in 2014, uranium exports have been limited due to concerns about ensuring peaceful use for energy generation. Albanese told reporters that he would have “more to say” on the matter after his meeting with Modi, signalling that announcements are likely.









India is Australia’s fifth-largest trading partner after China, Japan, the United States, and South Korea. The economic relationship is complemented by strong people-to-people ties, with around one million people of Indian ancestry living in Australia.





PM Modi is expected to address thousands of expatriate Indians at one of Melbourne’s largest sports stadiums on Thursday evening. Security has been tightened around the venue following reports of protests, but the event is expected to be a major show of diaspora support. Modi has a history of drawing large crowds during overseas visits, having addressed packed stadiums in the UK, the United States, and Sydney during his last trip in 2023.





Defence and security cooperation will also be a central theme. India and Australia have steadily expanded their military ties, particularly in maritime security. The two sides are working on finalising a Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap, which will enhance cooperation in white shipping, maritime patrols, and undersea domain awareness.





Defence industrial collaboration is also under discussion, with a Memorandum of Understanding on defence articles and services being developed. Australia’s first defence trade mission to India took place last year, and a joint working group on defence industry and research is being considered.





From an Indian perspective, the visit underscores New Delhi’s strategic priorities: securing reliable energy supplies, deepening defence partnerships, and expanding economic engagement with key Indo-Pacific partners.





The uranium deal, if concluded, would be a milestone in India’s energy diversification strategy, while defence cooperation would strengthen India’s maritime posture in the region. The diaspora outreach further reinforces Modi’s emphasis on connecting with overseas Indians as a source of soft power and influence.





The visit is expected to produce announcements that will advance India’s energy security, defence modernisation, and economic integration with Australia, while also reinforcing the broader Indo-Pacific framework that both nations support.





Agencies







