



Tensions in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir have reached a critical stage as protests that began over basic grievances have transformed into a prolonged movement marked by allegations of excessive force, civilian casualties, and restrictions on media access.





The unrest has persisted for nearly two months, with residents accusing Pakistani authorities of deploying military-grade resources against unarmed civilians.





From Rawalakot, Sardar Aman Khan Kashmiri strongly criticised the Inspector General of PoK Police for labelling peaceful demonstrators as terrorists.





He rejected the claim, insisting that those gathered were ordinary citizens exercising democratic rights. He alleged that Rangers, police, Frontier Corps, and other forces had been positioned on rooftops, targeting civilians from elevated positions.





He appealed for unrestricted access to both domestic and international media, as well as opposition leaders, to independently assess the situation. He argued that if there were terrorists present, the media should be allowed to verify it directly.





Aman Khan emphasised that the demonstrators were demanding governance reforms, employment opportunities, education, justice, and an end to repression. He urged Pakistanis and the international community to support what he described as a constitutional and democratic movement.





He further alleged that weapons and forces intended for national defence were instead being used against the people of PoK. He concluded by asserting that the protest movement would continue until its objectives were achieved.





In a separate statement from D-Chowk in Rawalakot, Aqeel, a local resident and social media influencer, accused security forces of continuing shelling and firing despite the peaceful nature of the protests.





He claimed that Pakistan’s national media had misrepresented the movement by portraying protesters as terrorists. Aqeel explained that while he had previously created travel-related content, he had now shifted to documenting the unrest, including alleged shelling, firing incidents, and funerals of those killed.





Aqeel recalled that the protests had initially begun with demonstrators carrying white flags after the government failed to implement commitments made under an earlier charter of demands. He alleged that promises of action within a specified time-frame were not fulfilled, prompting renewed demonstrations.





He claimed that hundreds of young people had been killed during the movement, with approximately 40 deaths in the past three days alone. He alleged that many victims sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, describing them as targeted killings. He also alleged that a five-month-old infant had been killed in Mirpur during the unrest.





He further accused authorities of using tax-funded resources meant for national defence against civilians in PoK. Aqeel appealed to international media to continue highlighting developments in the region, insisting that the protests were peaceful and that the narrative of terrorism was a deliberate misrepresentation.





Both Aman Khan and Aqeel underscored that the movement was constitutional, democratic, and focused on securing fundamental rights, and they urged international attention to prevent further escalation.





ANI







