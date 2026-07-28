



Thousands of people gathered in Rawalakot on Monday to march towards Muzaffarabad after talks between the Joint Awami Action Committee and the authorities failed to produce any breakthrough.





The protestors, mobilised under the JAAC banner, have been pressing for the release of detainees, withdrawal of cases against demonstrators, and acceptance of their wider demands.





The march comes amid a 52‑day‑long protest program that has seen continuous demonstrations and road marches across Pakistan‑occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The JAAC had set a deadline of 1:00 pm on July 27 for the authorities to issue an official notification accepting its demands, warning that failure to do so would trigger the march from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad.





The breakdown of discussions between representatives of the protest movement and government authorities has left no agreement on the key demands raised by the demonstrators. The latest mobilisation reflects the growing frustration among protestors who have maintained pressure through strikes and rallies across the region.





The developments coincided with the first phase of polling in 13 constituencies of the Mirpur Division. Some observers suggested that a peaceful electoral process could create space for renewed dialogue between the government and protestors. However, the election process itself has witnessed disruptions, with incidents of violence and allegations of poll rigging reported from Kotli.





Political parties have faced significant difficulties in conducting election campaigns due to the prolonged strike and demonstrations. Public meetings, rallies and door‑to‑door campaigning have been disrupted, while a noticeable lack of public interest in the elections across PoJK has further dampened political activity.





The Legislative Assembly elections in the two districts of Sudhnoti and Rawalakot have been postponed until August 10 because of the ongoing protest, adding to uncertainty surrounding the electoral process. The postponement highlights the scale of disruption caused by the protest movement and the challenges facing the authorities in managing both political and public unrest.





The situation underscores the deepening confrontation between the JAAC and the administration, with thousands now marching towards Muzaffarabad in defiance of government attempts to contain the movement.





ANI







